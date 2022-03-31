Kilkenny sides learn their fate after draw for the All-Ireland Camogie Championship is made

The Kilkenny senior camogie team have been drawn to meet All-Ireland champions Galway in Group 2 of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

It will be a rematch of the 2020 December All-Ireland decider and it’s the second year running that they have been drawn in the same championship group.

Along with Galway, Kilkenny will come face to face with the Ulster pair of Down and Antrim as well as Limerick and Offaly.

Galway who are also in the Division 1 league final against Cork on the weekend after next look to be the main opposition for Brian Dowling’s Kilkenny side and with only one semi-final spot on offer, the clash between the two rivals will be a crucial one.

The championship structure has returned to a five game round robin series with the winners of each group making a semi-final, 2nd and 3rd in each group into the quarter finals and the bottom side in each group into relegation.

The championship will commence from the weekend of May 21/22, 2022 and will culminate in a triple-header All Ireland Final at Croke Park on Sunday 7th August 2022.

It was also announced that the senior championship semi-finals will be held in Croke Park in July.

The Kilkenny Intermediate side also found out their fate for the coming weeks after they were drawn against Meath, Derry, Cork, Kildare and Wexford.

John Scott’s side were defeated in last year’s All-Ireland final by senior championship newcomers Antrim and they will be aiming to go one better in this year’s campaign.

The second string Kilkenny side will be fancied to again make the latter stages of the competition.

Both Championships will be run under a new title sponsor with Carmel Naughton and Glen Dimplex announcing a five year deal with the Camogie Association.

The new five-year deal is a huge boost for the sport and was warmly welcomed by the Camogie Association and camogie county boards representing almost 600 clubs nationwide.

Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship

Group 1- Cork, Tipperary, Wexford, Waterford, Dublin and Clare.

Group 2- Kilkenny, Galway, Antrim, Down, Limerick and Offaly.

Glen Dimplex Intermediate All-Ireland Championship

Group 1- Westmeath, Galway, Carlow, Laois, Dublin and Kerry.

Group 2- Kilkenny, Meath, Derry, Cork, Kildare and Wexford.