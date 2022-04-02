Kilkenny Supporters Club is ready to go again

When Covid-19 struck in early 2020 all GAA activity came to a shuddering halt. As with all other areas of the GAA this disruption had major implications for Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club, both on the activities side and on the funding side.

No membership fees were collected in 2020 but throughout 2021 many loyal members renewed their membership. Throughout 2021 the committee were planning a renewed effort for 2022 to further develop the role of the Supporters Club and expand the membership across the spectrum of people, at home and abroad, who support Kilkenny and take pride in the achievements of the county’s teams.

In December, the Supporters Club was rocked by the death of the dedicated and long-serving secretary, Jim Freeman, who had been an integral part of the club since its formation some 30 years ago. With tributes pouring in from across the GAA community the Supporters Club believe the greatest tribute that the group could pay to Jim would be to continue with the work that he did and realise the vision that he had for the future of Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club. Jim’s daughter, Suzanne, has agreed to take on Jim’s role as secretary and to continue the family connection with the Supporters Club.

As Kilkenny prepare for the 2022 championship season, people from the Kilkenny GAA community at home and abroad are encouraged to join the Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club.

The role of Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club is to collaborate with the County Board in funding an agreed set of initiatives and assisting with fundraising ventures throughout the year.

What does the Supporters Club do?

Here are just some of the initiatives and events for which Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club have provided funding and organisational assistance to Kilkenny County Board over the years:

Schools hurley and equipment subsidy (primary and second level; Schools Coaching Subsidies; Development Squads; Teams sports gear and equipment; Support for club teams representing Kilkenny in All-Ireland finals and Kilkenny second level schools in All-Ireland finals; Senior Hurlers Training Fund; Senior Hurlers Holiday fund; Kilkenny Camogie Board.

The club also assists with the Kilkenny GAA Year Book, the annual Kilkenny GAA Calendar production, distribution and sales as well as the family race day at Gowran Park, golf classics and annual draw.

People who were previously a member but have not renewed membership since the Covid lockdown are invited to sign up for the new campaign. Membership fees are:

Ordinary Member €20, Business Member €100, Business Plus Member €200. Details of business membership are available from Chairman John Mackey, tel 087-6509203.

People can join now by completing the above form and posting it, together with membership fee to Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club, UPMC Nowlan Park, O’Loughlin Road, Kilkenny. R95WN66.

Alternatively, contact chairman John Mackey, tel 087-6509203; vice-chairman Eddie Keher, tel 087-2872520; assistant treasurer Tommy Maher, tel 087-2989155 or any committee member.

Committee members will also be available to sign up new members on match days in UPMC Nowlan Park. Call to the Supporters Club wagon at the back of Ardán de Grás.

Members will receive a Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club membership card, Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club car sticker and earliest communication of selected teams for league and championship matches.

Members will also be included in a draw for All Ireland tickets should Kilkenny qualify.



MyClub App

In the next few weeks the Supporters Club hope to launch the new MyClub App that will enable members to sign up or renew membership online and will facilitate online communication with members.

More about this development later.