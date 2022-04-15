Kilkenny name strong side for Leinster Championship clash with Westmeath

TJ Reid returns to the Kilkenny squad
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has named a very strong starting 15 for the Cats Leinster Championship opener with Westmeath in TEG Cusack Park tomorrow evening (6pm).
Kilkenny have made two changes from the Allianz National Hurling League semi-final defeat to Cork with Tommy Walsh replacing Conor Delaney at corner back while Adrian Mullen comes into midfield at the expense of Cillian Buckley.
Padraig Walsh looks set to continue in his new role at centre forward and in positive news TJ Reid is among the substitutes for the first time in 2022.
Kilkenny will be hoping to get the defence of their Leinster title off to a winning start in what will be the first championship meeting between the sides since 2006.
Kilkenny team to face Westmeath- Eoin Murphy (Glenmore), Mikey Butler (O'Loughlin Gaels), Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), Paddy Deegan (O'Loughlin Gaels), David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge); Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks); Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Eoin Cody (Shamrocks); Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Mossy Keoghan (Tullaroan), Alan Murphy (Glenmore).
Eoin Everard scorched across the finish line in a time of 14:11, earning a first place prize of €300 and a bonus of €500 for breaking the record. All pictures: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.