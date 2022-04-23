One way traffic as ruthless Kilkenny ease past poor Laois challenge

The result was never in doubt as Kilkenny sauntered to a 23 point victory over Laois in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Kilkenny were always in control with an Eoin Cody goal giving Brian Cody's team a 1-20 to 0-6 lead at the break with all of the starting forward line bar Billy Ryan getting on the scoreboard.

Kilkenny had the elements at their back in that opening half but it mattered little as they shot over points at will with the midfield pairing of Adrian Mullen and James Maher sharing eight points between them.

The game turned into a bit of a wide fest in the second half and with the Shamrocks Ballyhale pair of Eoin Cody and TJ Reid continuing to shoot the lights out, Kilkenny eased clear.

Laois kept going till the end with Paddy Purcell getting a goal in the 56th minute but as Kilkenny emptied the bench, they finished in style with Tom Phelan getting a second goal for the winners.

Kilkenny have now made it two wins from two and they get set for a huge battle with Galway in Salthill next Sunday while Laois must lick their wounds after successive defeats.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- TJ Reid 0-10(0-7f), Eoin Cody 1-5, Adrian Mullen 0-6, Walter Walsh 0-4, Padraig Walsh 0-4, Tom Phelan 1-1, John Donnelly 0-2, James Maher 0-2.

Laois- Paddy Purcell 1-2, (0-1f), PJ Scully 0-4 (0-4f), Cha Dwyer 0-3, James Keyes, Aidan Corby, Ryan Mullaney, Ciarán McEvoy, Ciarán Byrne 0-1 each.

Kilkenny- Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Mikey Carey, Paddy Deegan, Conor Browne; James Maher, Adrian Mullen; Walter Walsh, Padraig Walsh, John Donnelly; Billy Ryan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody.

Subs- Shane Walsh for Ryan h-t, Tom Phelan for Donnelly 46 mins, Richie Reid for Deegan 48 mins, Conor Delaney for Lawlor 56 mins, , Darragh Corcoran for T.Walsh 62 mins.

Laois- Enda Rowland; Donnchadh Hartnett, Sean Downey, Fiachra C. Fennell; Ryan Mullaney, Liam O'Connell; Ciaran McEvoy; Aidan Corby, Jack Kelly; Charles Dwyer, Paddy Purcell, James Keyes; Mark Dowling, Jordan Walsh, PJ Scully.

Subs- Ciaran Byrne for Walsh 44 mins, Eric Killeen for Corby 49 mins, Brandon McGinley for Dowling 57 mins, John Maher for Scully 68 mins, Padraic Dunne for O'Connell 68 mins.

Referee- Liam Gordon (Galway)