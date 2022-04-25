Rugby- Kilkenny Women secure Leinster crown in decisive victory over Tallaght

The Kilkenny players celebrate with the cup after defeating Tallaght at Old Belvedere on Saturday. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile
A hat-trick by captain Emer Kelly meant Kilkenny’s name was etched into the record books as the inaugural winners of the Leinster League Division 5 final.
These two showed no signs of sluggishness from the mid-morning kick-off, even though nerves played a part in a shaky opening quarter.
It was understandable as both sets of players looked to settle into simple patterns, Kilkenny moving the ball into space, while Tallaght preferred a more direct avenue.
The mistakes and errors gradually gave way to a better flow, beginning with Kilkenny’s insistence on delivering a try by No 8 Lieke Holden in the left corner.
It was the signal for Kilkenny to move into overdrive, Kelly freewheeling down the left for a superb individual try which was quickly followed by a similar effort from left-wing Lucy Harte, the latter converting both for 19-0 in the 37th minute.
However, Tallaght were driven on by Louise Leonard and scrum-half Eileen Shanahan before flanker Martina Fitzpatrick twisted to the line for Grainne Flood to convert for 19-7 at the break.
The second period sprang into life a lot sooner as Kilkenny took advantage of the binning of Leonard for captain Kelly to sprint around the outside of the defence, Harte’s conversion making it 26-7 in the 52nd minute.
Soon, Tallaght were peppering the line with one-out runners until out-half Grainne Flood put centre Chloe Conroy-Kearns over on the left for Flood to convert for 26-14 in the 56th minute.
The ensuing stalemate centred around uncompromising defence as tackles stuck until Kelly spotted a hole in midfield and was quickly through to the posts for Harte to convert, essentially sealing the issue.
Scorers – Kilkenny: E Kelly three tries; L Harte try, four cons; L Holden try. Tallaght: M Fitzpatrick, C Conroy-Kearns try each; G Flood two cons.
Kilkenny – Sorcha Barcoe-Keogh; Ciara Harte, Emer Kelly, Emily Kenny, Lucy Harte; Leah McCarthy, Ella Carroll; Jenny Kirwan, Keeva Owens, Henna Mosse, Isla Mosse, Marguerite Irish, Rosie Miller, Tina Wright, Lieke Hoban.
Replacements: Finola Muldowney, Katie Jo Foley, Cathy Kelly, Alice Murphy, Jane Flynn, Ella Kavanagh, Stephanie Bowe
Tallaght – Abbie Keeley; Doireann O’Byrne, Aisling Pyke, Chloe Conroy-Kearns, Sorcha Burns; Grainne Flood, Eileen Shanahan; Veronica Criado, Lisa O’Connell, Larissa Marinelli, Aimee Travers, Hillary Allen, Martina Fitzpatrick, Kimberley Littlefield, Louise Leonard.
Replacements: Caoimhe Young, Emma Irvin, Samantha Ledden, Erica Keegan/Clodagh Cullagh, Lisa Kennedy, Nikita Murray, Laura Dalton.
Referee – J Kerr
The Kilkenny players celebrate with the cup after defeating Tallaght at Old Belvedere on Saturday. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Puska was charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy first appeared in court in Tullamore back in January PICTURE: Ger Rogers
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.