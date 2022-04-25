Search

25 Apr 2022

Rugby- Kilkenny Women secure Leinster crown in decisive victory over Tallaght

Division 5 Cup Final – Kilkenny 33 Tallaght 14

Rugby- Kilkenny Women secure Leinster crown in decisive victory over Tallaght

The Kilkenny players celebrate with the cup after defeating Tallaght at Old Belvedere on Saturday. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

25 Apr 2022 2:22 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

A hat-trick by captain Emer Kelly meant Kilkenny’s name was etched into the record books as the inaugural winners of the Leinster League Division 5 final.

These two showed no signs of sluggishness from the mid-morning kick-off, even though nerves played a part in a shaky opening quarter.

It was understandable as both sets of players looked to settle into simple patterns, Kilkenny moving the ball into space, while Tallaght preferred a more direct avenue.

The mistakes and errors gradually gave way to a better flow, beginning with Kilkenny’s insistence on delivering a try by No 8 Lieke Holden in the left corner.

It was the signal for Kilkenny to move into overdrive, Kelly freewheeling down the left for a superb individual try which was quickly followed by a similar effort from left-wing Lucy Harte, the latter converting both for 19-0 in the 37th minute.

However, Tallaght were driven on by Louise Leonard and scrum-half Eileen Shanahan before flanker Martina Fitzpatrick twisted to the line for Grainne Flood to convert for 19-7 at the break.

The second period sprang into life a lot sooner as Kilkenny took advantage of the binning of Leonard for captain Kelly to sprint around the outside of the defence, Harte’s conversion making it 26-7 in the 52nd minute.

Soon, Tallaght were peppering the line with one-out runners until out-half Grainne Flood put centre Chloe Conroy-Kearns over on the left for Flood to convert for 26-14 in the 56th minute.

The ensuing stalemate centred around uncompromising defence as tackles stuck until Kelly spotted a hole in midfield and was quickly through to the posts for Harte to convert, essentially sealing the issue.

Scorers – Kilkenny: E Kelly three tries; L Harte try, four cons; L Holden try. Tallaght: M Fitzpatrick, C Conroy-Kearns try each; G Flood two cons.

Kilkenny – Sorcha Barcoe-Keogh; Ciara Harte, Emer Kelly, Emily Kenny, Lucy Harte; Leah McCarthy, Ella Carroll; Jenny Kirwan, Keeva Owens, Henna Mosse, Isla Mosse, Marguerite Irish, Rosie Miller, Tina Wright, Lieke Hoban.

Replacements: Finola Muldowney, Katie Jo Foley, Cathy Kelly, Alice Murphy, Jane Flynn, Ella Kavanagh, Stephanie Bowe

Tallaght – Abbie Keeley; Doireann O’Byrne, Aisling Pyke, Chloe Conroy-Kearns, Sorcha Burns; Grainne Flood, Eileen Shanahan; Veronica Criado, Lisa O’Connell, Larissa Marinelli, Aimee Travers, Hillary Allen, Martina Fitzpatrick, Kimberley Littlefield, Louise Leonard.

Replacements: Caoimhe Young, Emma Irvin, Samantha Ledden, Erica Keegan/Clodagh Cullagh, Lisa Kennedy, Nikita Murray, Laura Dalton.

Referee – J Kerr

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media