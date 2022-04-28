Search

28 Apr 2022

Facile Vega “the full package” as Mullins completes four-timer on Day 2 of the Punchestown Festival

Facile Vega “the full package” as Mullins completes four-timer on Day 2 of the Punchestown Festival

Patrick Mullins celebrates on Facile Vega after winning the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion INH Flat Race during day two of the Punchestown Festival. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

28 Apr 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Facile Vega provided Willie Mullins with a third Grade 1 on Day 2 of the Punchestown Festival, the champion trainer finishing with a four-timer to bring his tally for the meeting to date to seven.

Ridden by Patrick Mullins, Facile Vega completed the Cheltenham/Punchestown double with a gutsy defeat of stablemate Redemption Day, ridden by Jody Townend, in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion INH Flat Race.

“He was quite worked up in the parade ring and down at the start, which wouldn’t be like him, so I think the season was probably starting to get to him a bit,” revealed Mullins Jnr.

“But I said it all before Cheltenham, there wasn’t much between this fella and Redemption Day on homework and I don’t think people would believe me but that was the case today. Redemption Day is a very good horse as well.

“Turning out the back straight, I’m thinking to myself, ‘You’re a bit flat,’ and I wanted to hold onto him as long as I could. And I’d love if I’d had the balls to let Jody go past me. I didn’t even want to get involved as early as we did.

“I was happy I’d beat American Mike for gears but I thought Redemption Day might be a little bit quicker than me. But he was flat today and he still won.

“Jody is riding out of her skin at the moment and I often feel like Wile E Coyote trying to catch her… About 10 yards before we walked into the tapes, I could feel Jody was there. I knew she was there all the way. But this fella, he got headed and he battled back. So he’s the full package.

“(Owners) The Hammer & Trowel Syndicate made a €5,000 donation to the Irish Injured Jockeys fund, so they deserve this because that was a very gracious gesture and we’re very appreciative of it.”

Royal Rendezvous would provide Team Closutton with a fourth success when staying on strongly to bag the €100,000 OMC Claims Handicap Chase, giving Paul Townend a treble in the process, after the earlier Grade 1 triumphs of Allaho and The Nice Guy.

Attendance for the day was 19,934, up 1,047 on 2019.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media