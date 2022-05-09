Search

09 May 2022

Harry Shine misses out as Kilkenny name their team for Leinster Under 20 Final

Kilkenny’s Andy Hickey celebrates after the Cats’ thrilling win over Galway in the Leinster under-20 championship semi-final in O’Connor Park, Tullamore last Monday.

Robert Cribbin

09 May 2022 11:54 AM

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny have made two changes for this evening's Leinster Under 20 Hurling Championship Final with Wexford, (Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow 7.30pm- live on TG4)

Harry Shine misses out after suffering a serious hamstring injury in last Monday's extra-time victory over Galway with Ted Dunne replacing the Dicksboro man at corner forward.

The other change is in the full back line with Carrickshock's Padraig Lennon coming into the full back line at the expense of Billy Reid.

Derek Lyng's team will be aiming to win a first provincial title since 2019 and there is also the added bonus of a place in an All-Ireland final against Limerick at stake.

Kilkenny team to face Wexford- Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney); Niall Rowe (Dicksboro), Sean Purcell (Windgap), Padraig Lennon (Carrickshock); Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro), Paddy Langton (Young Irelands); Killian Doyle (Emeralds), Denis Walsh (Dunnamaggin); Andy Hickey (Dunnamaggin), Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), Peter McDonald (Thomastown); Billy Drennan (Galmoy), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Ted Dunne (Graiguenamanagh).

