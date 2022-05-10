Ireland's only football magazine returns to bookshelves

The 8th edition of the Póg Mo Goal magazine is now available for pre-order.
With over 70 pages, Ireland's only football magazine looks at football culture around the world and includes excellent feature writing, beautiful photography and illustrations from contributors across the globe.
Issue 8 features photography and illustration from Ireland, England, Scotland, France, Germany, Italy, Australia and more.
It also includes features on the greatest cult footballer you've never heard of who Maradona called better than himself, Brian Kerr and Ireland's memorable 1997 World Youth Championship adventure, Johan Cruyff's ill-fated spell at Levante, the islander who sunk England, the Hungarian data pioneers from over half a century ago, Ireland's Denise O' Sullivan's rising career, and more.
Pre-orders can be made here: wwwpogmogoal.bigcartel.com/product/pog-mo-goal-issue- 8
