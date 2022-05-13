Thomastown, Young Irelands and Emeralds claim Féile football titles

Division 1 Semi-Finals

Thomastown 2-4, O’Loughlin Gaels 0-2

Dicksboro 2-3, James Stephens 1-5

Division 1 Final

Thomastown 2-7, Dicksboro 2-5 AET

In a fantastic final which finished off a very good day of football, Thomastown came out on top over city side Dicksboro.

The game started very evenly with Thomastown leading by a goal at half-time.

Dicksboro came back to level the game and force extra time.

Thomastown scored two more points in extra time to seal the victory to the delight of the huge group of supporters in attendance.

Division 2 Semi-Finals

Young Irelands 3-3, Danesfort 0-0

St Martin’s 2-2, Graig 1-2

Division 2 Final

Young Irelands 5-6, St Martin’s 0-1

A very strong Young Irelands (Gowran) outfit finished the day as Division Two champions after a convincing victory over St Martin’s (Muckalee, Coon, Ballyfoyle) in the final.

St Martin’s had two tough encounters en route to the final with a quarter-final victory over Mooncoin after extra-time and a semi-final victory over Graignamanagh which also required extra time.

Young Irelands had a very convincing win over Danesfort in the semi-final too and overall were very worthy winners of the Division Two final.

Division 3 Semi-Finals

St Patrick’s 4-2, Railyard 0-4

Emeralds 0-8, Bennettsbridge 0-3

Division 3 Final

Emeralds 1-5, St Patrick’s 2-1

In the North Kilkenny clash of the Division Three final, the Emeralds (Urlingford) emerged as victors in what can only be described as a cracker of a final.

The Emeralds raced to a four point lead at half-time only for St Patrick’s (Ballyragget) to reel them back in after a brilliant second half battle.

The champions holding out for a one point win and a well-celebrated victory.