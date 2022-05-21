Kilkenny Camogie side named for All-Ireland Championship opener

The Kilkenny team that won the Leinster Championship last weekend
Kilkenny Camogie manager Brian Dowling has named an unchanged side for this afternoon's Glen Dimplex Senior Championship clash with Down.
Kilkenny come into the game on a decent run of form after defeating Wexford, Offaly and Dublin on the way to claiming the Leinster title last weekend.
The All-Ireland Championship is the main aim for the Cats though and after losing out to Cork in last year's semi-final they will be eager to bounce back.
This will be the first of five group games for the Leinster champions and they will be big favourites to get their campaign off to a winning start.
The game takes place in Liatroim Fontenoys with a 3pm throw-in.
Kilkenny team to face Down- Aoife Norris; Michelle Teehan, Claire Phelan, Tiffanie Fitzgerald, Grace Walsh, Niamh Deely, Steffi Fitzgerald, Aoife Doyle, Aoife Prendergast, Denise Gaule, Katie Power, Mary O'Connell, Katie Nolan, Miriam Walsh, Julieann Malone.
Colin Fennelly, J.J Farrell, T.J. Reid, James Dowling, and Nicky Cleere celebrate their side's victory. Bord Gais GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Final. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.