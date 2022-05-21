Search

21 May 2022

Kilkenny Senior and Under 20 sides confirmed for weekend clashes

Kilkenny Senior and Under 20 sides confirmed for weekend clashes

John Donnelly

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

21 May 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny have made one alteration for this evening's Leinster Championship clash with Wexford in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Thomastown's John Donnelly replaces Walter Walsh at wing forward with Conor Delaney, Richie Reid, Martin Keoghan and Cian Kenny all keeping their places in the starting lineup.

A win will assure the Cats of a place in the Leinster final in two weeks time but a defeat could still see them eliminated from the championship if Dublin get a result against Galway in Salthill.

It's all set up for a dramatic night's hurling with the game commencing at 6pm (live on Sky Sports)

Kilkenny team to face Wexford- Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Conor Delaney, Tommy Walsh; Michael Carey, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan; Alan Murphy, Adrian Mullen; John Donnelly, TJ Reid, Padraig Walsh; Cian Kenny, Martin Keoghan, Eoin Cody.

After tonight's action, attention will quickly switch to Semple Stadium in Thurles on Sunday as Derek Lyng's Kilkenny Under 20 team meet Limerick in the All-Ireland final at 1.30pm.

Like the senior team, Kilkenny have made just one change from the Leinster final success over Wexford with Glenmore's Ian Byrne replacing Ted Dunne in the full forward line.

Limerick go into the game as favourites but after defeating them at minor level three years ago, Kilkenny will be confident that they can win a first All-Ireland crown at the grade since 2008 and the game will be screened live on TG4.

Kilkenny Under 20 team to face Limerick- Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney); Niall Rowe (Dicksboro), Sean Purcell (Windgap), Padraig Lennon (Carrickshock); Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro), Paddy Langton (Young Irelands); Killian Doyle (Emeralds),  Andy Hickey (Dunnamaggin); Denis Walsh (Dunnamaggin), Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), Peter McDonald (Thomastown); Billy Drennan (Galmoy), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Ian Byrne (Glenmore).

