Bord na nÓg- Emeralds and Young Irelands win in Under-13 League

The Young Irelands team that beat Piltown in the Under 13 Hurling League
DUGGAN STEEL U 13 ROINN C HURLING LEAGUE- Emeralds 3-5 Blacks and Whites 1-7
Emeralds hosted Blacks & Whites for their Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group A Round 4 clash.
The warm still summer’s evening provided an ideal backdrop in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter.
Blacks & Whites having won the toss elected to play into the car park goal.
Emeralds opened the scoring with a lovely point in the second minute by Aaron Phelan.
Following some good team play which led to a point by Cillian Deegan, Aaron Phelan struck again having rattled the net and by the 4th minute Emeralds were leading 1-2 to 0-0.
Blacks & Whites got their first point from a placed ball expertly slotted over the black spot by centre forward, Ross Phelan.
Ross raised the white flag again with a magnificent point from some distance out three minutes later.
After 10 minutes without a score Jack Power pointed for the Emeralds and Blacks & Whites finished their first half with a point by Jack Duff in the 29th minute.
The half time score was Emeralds 1-3 Blacks & Whites 0-3.
After the interval Blacks & Whites came out on fire and within seven minutes Ross Phelan had scored 1-2(f) leaving them two points clear.
Emeralds fought back and Dara Sweetman found the net having collected a pass from the ever-hardworking Aaron Phelan in the 41st minute.
Ross Phelan responded for Blacks & Whites displaying his expert marksmanship once again from placed balls by pointing two frees to leave the sides level by the 44th minute with Emeralds 2-3 to Blacks & Whites 1-6.
What followed was a brilliant display of skill by both sides, the Emeralds eventually making a breakthrough with a Philip Campion goal followed by points from Cillian Deegan and Darragh Cleere.
Ross Phelan pointed for Blacks & Whites and both teams battled it out until John Guinan blew the final whistle on a very entertaining game by two well matched teams.
The Emeralds finished with four points to spare over their rivals with the final score being 3-5 to 1-7.
Emeralds: Ronan O’Shea, Tommy Walsh, Richard Costello, Jack Lyng, Shay Queally, Darragh Cleere (0-1f), Jack Renehan, Cillian Deegan (0-2, 0-1f), Dara Sweetman (1-0), Padraig Kavanagh, Philip Campion(1-0), Jack Power (0-1), Seán Wall, Aaron Phelan (1-1), Kyle Patton.
Subs: Daithi Cussen, Will Walsh, Lorcan Bolger for Kyle Patton (48mins), Mark Boland (for Sean Wall 52 mins) Aidan Evans, Adam Hogan, Seán Tierney, Fionn O’Connor.
Blacks & Whites: Pauric Orpen, Daire Nolan, Bill Barron, Dean Cummins, Eoin Kealy, Noah Langrell, Larry Doyle, Damian Delaney, Jack Duff (0-1), Ned Óg Kelly, Ross Phelan (1-6, 0-4f), Callum Savage, Luke Kelly, Leo Pitcher, Seamus Greene.
Subs: Kieran O’Neill, Charlie Gardiner, Owen Bove Brennan.
DUGGAN STEEL U13 ROINN A HURLING LEAGUE - Young Irelands 3-8 Piltown 2-10
Young Irelands Under 13 boys who their fourth match in the Duggan Steel Under 13- Roinn A Hurling League on Tuesday May 17 against Piltown in Gowran.
Gowran were quick to put their mark on the scoreboard with a point from a free from Conor Carroll to open the game and a quick flick of a ball into the net by Daniel O Neill put Gowran in the lead 1-1 to 0-0 in the opening minutes.
Piltown were quick to react with a point by Daire O Brien and a ground strike from Ben Claffey couldn’t be stopped by Young Irelands goalie Dylan Brennan.
Both Conor Carroll and Jack Farrell exchanged points from placed balls.
Half time score Piltown 1-3 Young Irelands 1-2.
Piltown came out on top in the third quarter and with less than 15 minutes on the clock, they led by eight points Piltown 2-9, Young Irelands 1-4.
The Young Ireland boys fought hard and showed great determination and skill to win by a point.
Full Time score Young Irelands 3-8, Piltown 2-10.
Best in the backs for Piltown were Shane Downey, Sean Driscoll and Tom Gahan. The Under 13 Young Ireland boys will play against Danesfort next week.
Scorers
Young Irelands- Conor Carroll 1-5 (2 frees), Daniel Slye 1-0, Darragh Carroll 0-1. Sam McAviney 0-1, Tomas Carroll 0-1, Daniel O Neill 1-0.
Piltown- Daire O Brien 0-1, Ben Claffey 1-0, Jack Farrell 0-8 (frees), Dylan Walsh 0-1, Harry Farrell 1-0.
These Kilkenny City Harriers athletes had great success at the county track & field championships at Scanlon Park
