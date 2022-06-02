FAI and Department of Sport launch Defibs programme for Kilkenny clubs

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, captain Seamus Coleman and defender Shane Duffy today joined Minister for Sport Jack Chambers for the announcement of a new FAI initiative for Grassroots football, funded by Government, to provide subsidised defibrillators for Grassroots clubs in phase three of the Mrs. Brown’s Boys FAI Heart Care programme.

The FAI driven Grassroots scheme will see over 300 clubs offered a state-of-the-art LIFEPAK CR2 (cellular version) defibrillator along with an eight-year mobile phone data plan and training for 10 people in Basic Life Support and use of an Automatic External Defibrillator. This package is valued at €3600 but benefits from an FAI discount which brings the total cost down to €2500. Thanks to Government funding of almost €400,000, negotiated by the FAI on behalf of the Grassroots game, the package will be made available to the 316 selected clubs at a reduced cost of €1250.

This amounts to a 50 per cent discount on the package cost price, with the balance funded by the FAI and Government and distributed via the Mrs. Brown’s Boys FAI Heart Care programme founded in 2018.

Grassroots Clubs will be invited to first register their interest in the defibrillator programme at www.fai.ie/defibs by close of business on June 21st. The FAI will then select 316 clubs, based on a selection criteria, to avail of the discounted offer, capped at one per club, but all clubs can also apply to purchase extra defib units and training at the discounted cost of €2500. Each club will have access to an online fundraising site.

FAI Board member Packie Bonner and Grassroots Director Ger McDermott were also present at Abbotstown alongside Heartsafety Solutions Managing Director David Greville whose company will supply the defibs and provide training to the clubs.

The LIFEPAK CR2 defibrillator is unique in that it is connected to the internet via the mobile phone network and will alert club members if the unit fails a self-test or the battery is running low. This greatly reduces the risk of it not being ready when needed in a rescue.

With over 5,000 Sudden Cardiac Deaths in Ireland every year, Mrs. Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll and his wife Jenny and the FAI are delighted to expand their Heart Care programme, launched in 2018, into Grassroots football with this defibrillator offer.

The Heart Care Programme has already referred 85 young footballers for cardiology assessment and treatment, 50 of these referrals were based on ECG results, 30 on physical examination and/or symptoms and five on family history.

Clubs can register for the Mrs Brown’s Boys FAI Heart Care programme defibrillator initiative at www.fai.ie/defibs