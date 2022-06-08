Pictures- Evergreen and Fort Rangers celebrate cup success

The local soccer season in Kilkenny is winding to it's conclusion this weekend when Evergreen and Thomastown meet in the Junior Mock Lawlor Premier Cup Final in Derdimus.
The same two sides recently met in the McCalmont Cup final with Evergreen claiming a fifth successive win in the competition as goals from Mikey Drennan, Mark Slater, Ben Hickey and David Grincell ensured the city side ran out 4-0 winners.
Fort Rangers were also celebrating as they also claimed a 4-0 win against Freebooters B in the Division One Billy Leahy Cup Final.
Click through to see pictures from the two cup finals by Mark Desmond
