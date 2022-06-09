Search

Highview break ground on their field of dreams

It was a great day for Highview Athletic as they broke ground on their new all-weather pitch.

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

09 Jun 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

After years of hard work, Highview Athletic’s goal of having a world-class synthetic turf pitch is about to become a reality.

The Graignamanagh club broke ground on their field of dreams on June 1, turning the sod on their development at Harristown.

With the club continuing to grow with each passing season, club officials recognised the need for a state of the art 3G pitch to cater for an army of players. Given the growth in numbers playing football, Highview were determined to develop high quality facilities for all members and the wider Graig community. A key part of the development will be the availability of facilities to the two local primary schools as well as Duiske College.

The project, which will take approximately 12 weeks to complete, will include full groundworks plus the installation of an enhanced drainage system, perimeter fencing, ball stop netting, spectator railing, lighting and a gravel footpath and community walkway which will be always accessible and open to the public.

It was a proud moment for the club as chairperson Louise Doyle completed the ceremonial dig, flanked by a host of key personnel and club members who have made this project a reality. The group included committee member Declan Murphy, senior player Dean Broaders, Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, school principals Jennifer Barron (Graig Boys’ NS) and John Maye (Duiske College) with Kieran Donaghy (pitch contractors PST Sport) and workers from Kilaree lighting who have already gotten to work on installing the floodlighting system.

Ms Doyle also paid tribute to Philip Byrne for all his work and help with this project.

