Picture Gallery of Kilkenny's Leinster Final victory over Galway

Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny with the Bob O'Keeffe cup after the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Kilkenny made it three successive Leinster senior hurling titles when they defeated Galway in last Saturday's provincial decider at Croke Park.
Helped by 12 points from TJ Reid, the Cats put in a gritty display to emerge 0-22 to 0-17 winners as Brian Cody's side made up for the defeat against the same opposition in Salthill a few weeks previous.
Despite Galway going into the game as favourites, Kilkenny were the better side throughout with Mikey Carey, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan and Adrian Mullen all putting in big displays.
Kilkenny will now go forward to an All-Ireland semi-final in three weeks time.
Click through to see images from the game on Sportsfile.
President of Kilkenny Rugby Club David Matthews, Mayor Andrew McGuinness, Captain Jake McDonald with the Provincial Towns Cup
Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny with the Bob O'Keeffe cup after the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.