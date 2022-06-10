Bord na nÓg- A feast of hurling action as talented under-13 teams delivered great fare across the county

DUGGAN STEEL Under-13 ROINN A HURLING LEAGUE

Barrow Rangers 3-8 Naas 1-5

Barrow Rangers welcomed Naas to Paulstown on Friday evening for round seven of the under-13 Roinn A Hurling League.



The game started well for Naas who certainly put the Barrow Rangers defenders under pressure right from the off with Naas taking a well worked first point of the game.

Barrow Rangers first score came from a well taken point by Jack Bolger but Naas kept applying the pressure and were eventually rewarded with a deserved goal despite the best effortsof the Barrow Rangers back line of Jayden Dermody, Daniel Lawlor and Dylan Kelly.

Following a goal line scramble Tom Carpenter eventually managed to get the ball over the line to secure the first goal for Barrow Rangers much to the relief of the Rangers management and supporters alike.

It was nip and tuck for the rest of the first half with some brilliant Barrow Rangers defending from James Prendergast, Andrew Donohue and Cathal Fox but Naas showed true grit and kept plugging away and tagged on a further three points in the first half with Barrow Rangers keeping in touch with two well taken points from Jake Barcoe and a point from Jack McShane.

The first half finished all square at 1-04 to 1-04.

Barrow Rangers certainly appeared to have more energy in the second half and a well worked move involving Sam Medlar, Gary McHugh and Harry McEvoy eventually saw Jack McShane scoring a point from a tight angle followed by another well taken point by Jack Bolger.

In fairness to Naas they kept battling hard and were rewarded with a pointed free but were regularly thwarted by a Barrow Rangers solid full back and half back line and also by a number of great saves from Barrow Rangers goalkeeper Daniel McCullagh.

Ten minutes into the second half a breaking ball in the full forward line resulted in Jack McShane rifling the ball into the back of the Naas goal to put Rangers up 2-06 to 1-05 .

With 15 minutes to go Barrow Rangers were awarded a penalty which was duly drilled to the back of the net by Jack Bolger.

In the last 10 minutes Jake Barcoe tagged on a point for Barrow Rangers from a 65 followed by another well taken point from play from Jack McShane.

In the end Barrow Rangers ran out 3-08 to 1-05 winners.

Naas can certainly be proud of the display they put in with every player giving 100% and are certainly a good advertisement for Kildare hurling.



Barrow Rangers: Daniel McCullagh, Jayden Dermody, Daniel Lawlor, Dylan Kelly, James Prendergast, Andrew Donohue, Cathal Fox, Jake Barcoe (0-02 0-01f), Cillian Culleton, Sam Medlar, Jake Bolger (1P-02), Tom Carpenter (1-00), Harry McEvoy, Gary McHugh, Jack McShane (1-02, 0-01f).

Subs: Sam Murphy, Cilllian Tuite, Thomas Hayden, Rory Hayden, Sean Cuddihy, Matthew Mahon, Micheal Kane



Naas: Ben Walsh, Paul Treacy, Cathal Griffin, James McNamara, Tadgh O’Neill. Thomas Walsh, Darragh O’Sullivan, Ultan Coultry, Cillian O Murichéartaigh, Luca McDonnell, Harry Feely, Aodhan Dowling, Hugh Scott, Ronan Lenehan, Keith Lawlor

Subs: Rowan Swan, Patrick Dowling, Oisin Bonner.

DUGGAN STEEL Under-13 ROINN C HURLING LEAGUE

Cloneen 2-10 St Patricks 3-5

Friday evening saw Cloneen take on St Patrick’s of Ballyragget in this under-13 league match.

St Patrick’s got off to a great start with a goal in the 1st minute from a ball that should have been cleared but with a strong sun it ended in the back of the net.

They had a point on the scoreboard in the fourth minute while Cloneen had three wides registered before they got their first point.

Cloneen had another point in the 14th minute but the next two points were from St Patrick’s in the 16th and the 20th minutes.



While Cloneen had plenty of chances they just were not registering them on the scoreboard and it was not until the 26th minute when they got a point from Jack Carroll.

Next to score was St Patrick’s in the 29th minute with another goal leaving the sides at half time St.Patricks 2-3 Cloneen 0-3.

Things turned around in the second half for Cloneen and within a minute of the start Jack Carroll had a goal scored.

This was followed by a point in the 41st minute from a free and a wide straight away but in the 44th minute they got a point from play.

It was all Cloneen now at this stage and at 48 minutes they had another point from a free and a 65 on 50 minutes resulted in another point on the board.

After a great ball into the half forward line from Jack Kelly and on to Ryan Lawlor who found Jack Carroll who bagged a goal in the 52nd minute and shortly after had a point from play.

St Patrick’s now came back into it and scored a goal of their own in the 54th minute and a point shortly after.

It was Cloneen who got the next two points in the 57th and 58th minutes, the first from play and the second from a free.

It left it with a very tight finish with St Patrick’s awarded a free which they scored a point from but the home side held out to finish with the win after a very tense ending to leave it Cloneen 2-10 St Patrick’s 3-5.

DUGGAN STEEL Under-13 ROINN B HURLING LEAGUE

Mount Leinster Rangers 1-11 Erin’s Own 1-9

The visitors were quick off the mark with a point from full forward Daragh Burke.

However the hosts equalised within minutes. Both centre forwards swapped scores from dead balls before Erin’s Own burst into life with Josh Lawlor at the heart of it, scoring 1-3 from play.

The goal came from an attack down the right, cutting in on his favoured left side he found the roof of the net.

Erin’s Own midfielders Joseph and John Brennan both contributed points towards the end of the half.

Mount Leinster battled back with two points to reduce the deficit.

At half-time the hosts led 1-8 to 6 points.

Aided by a breeze the visitors came out with great determination and found the net thanks to James Dalton which provided a shot of belief to the Carlow lads.

The ’Comer attack was being well marshalled by the visitors and with 10 minutes to go the sides were level at 1-9 each.

With both teams seeking a first league win, the tackling was tenacious with every score and free hard earned.

Two frees saw the visitors edge ahead in the closing minutes.

Erin’s Own would not go down without a fight and lay siege to the Mount Leinster goal who showed great resilience to repel their opponents and held out for a hard earned win after a titanic battle where both teams gave their all.

Erin’s Own: Robin Downey, Eli Comerford, Billy Byrne, Noah Murtagh, Cormac Lacey, Rory Bollard, Conor Moore, Joseph Brennan (0-1), John Brennan (0-3), Casey O’Shea, Josh Lawlor (1-5), Max Brennan, Charlie Comerford, Liam Lacey, Leon Phelan.

Subs: Mikey Mayo for Charlie Comerford

Mount Leinster Rangers: Shane Jordan, Dara Coady, James Flood, James Kavanagh, Evan Savage, Darragh Coleman (0-2) Sean O’Brien, Eoin Condren (0-2), James Dalton (1-0), Joey White, Adam Joyce (0-5), Michael Murphy (0-1), Jake Fitzpatrick, Jack Ivers (0-1), Keane Murphy.

Subs: Aaron Doyle & Dian Foley

DUGGAN STEEL Under-13 ROINN C HURLING LEAGUE

Glenmore 2-11 Blacks and Whites 3-7

The match started brightly for Glenmore as they took an early lead and they did most of the hurling until half time.

A soft goal during the first half allowed Blacks & Whites a lifeline and they finished the first half the stronger team though Glenmore led 2-7 to 1-2 at the break.

As the second half got underway it was clear Blacks & Whites got their mojo back somewhat and were the stronger team in the half.

As for Glenmore the half forward line fell asunder with the exception of James Verekar and the scores dried up .

As legs tired Blacks & Whites eventually moved their best player to centre forward and that resulted in goals but the final whistle came ensuring a one point win for Glenmore.

DUGGAN STEEL Under-13 ROINN C HURLING LEAGUE

Graignamanagh 6-4 Naomh Eoin 1-9

Naomh Eoin from Myshal made the trip to Graiguenamagh on a fine Friday evening.

The visitors made a great start with an early goal from Eoin Redmond.

Graignamanagh began to settle into the game and began to test the Carlow backs in their search for goals with Padraic Hayden scoring three goals in the first half and Aaron Foley also bagging a goal.

Naomh Eoin’s Jack Kavanagh and Liam Murphy scored a brace of points each to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Goal of the game came towards the end of the first half when Sean Lavin gathered a ball on the edge of the square and rifled it into the top corner.

The second was a closely matched encounter with Hugo Tierney getting a goal for Graignamanagh and Sam Antonessa scoring a lovely point.

Jack Kavanagh led the scoring for Naomh Eoin with some nice points from placed balls and Daniel O’Neill getting a nice point from play.

The Carlow side finished the stronger of the two teams with Graig’s Sean Foley in goal and Gavin Kelly at fullback both being called on to clear a lot of balls in the final quarter.

Both sides recorded 10 scores on the night with Graignamanagh’s greater goal tally giving them the victory in an enjoyable contest.

DUGGAN STEEL Under-13 ROINN B HURLING LEAGUE

Mullinavat 11-8 James Stephens 2-9

This game started out fairly even for first couple of minutes but became very one-sided quickly enough.

A very strong Mullinavat performance in the first half where they scored a number of goals was more than enough to seal this victory.

Despite the goal count the Village keeper actually made a number of excellent saves.

After the restart , and a few substitutions on the home team, we had a very different second half.

This became a very good contest with the visitors putting up a very impressive 1-7 and showed great attitude and pride in themselves until the ref blew the final whistle.

At this stage Mullinavat had done more than enough to earn victory. The team is going very well in the group at the minute and are looking forward to more games in the next few weeks.