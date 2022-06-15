Cream of hurling clubs will compete for Johnny McGovern Cup in Bennettsbridge

The cream of club hurling will come to Kilkenny this weekend as Bennettsbridge remembers a sporting great with a special tournament.

All-Ireland club champions Ballygunner, Tipperary's county finalists Thurles Sarsfields and Limerick champions Kilmallock will make the journey Noreside on Saturday, joining Bennettsbridge in what promises to be a great day of hurling as the four sides compete for the right to be the first to lift the Johnny McGovern Cup.

With all games being played in Bennettsbridge, an all-day pass for the McGovern Cup costs just €10. The two semi-finals will be held at 2pm and 3.15pm. The shield final will be held at 5pm and the cup final will follow at 6.30pm.

The winners will be presented with the Johnny McGovern Cup, which is named after the former ’Bridge and Kilkenny great who passed away earlier this year.

Food and refreshments will be served throughout the day with a monster hurling raffle on the day also. Memorabilia of Johnny’s long career will be on display.

A big crowd is expected to honour a great of the game.