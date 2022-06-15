Kilkenny Poc Fada set to take place on Thursday evening

The Kilkenny Poc Fada takes place at Gowran Park Racecourse this Thursday evening June 16th with both the hurling and camogie competitions taking place side by side.
Clubs have already been invited to submit entries for the Under 16 and Adult Competitions.
Juvenile Competition begins at 6pm with the Adult one underway at 7pm. Participants are reminded that they should bring along another club member to act as a “marker.”
The Competition takes place over a 1km stretch of the Racecourse with the finish in front of the Grandstand. Refreshments will be provided and a fine evening is in prospect with temperatures around 20c.
