16 Jun 2022

Kilkenny jockey Shane Foley claims first Royal Ascot victory

Shane Foley

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

16 Jun 2022 9:16 PM

It was a big day for Kilkenny jockey Shane Foley as he rode his first winner at Royal Ascot when the Jessica Harrington trained Magical Lagoon claimed victory in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes.

The 11-4 shot was a half length winner from favourite Sea Silk Road and it was jubilation for Foley who has been out of luck at the Royal meeting in the past including missing the mount on Alpine Star in 2020 as a result of Covid restrictions.

The Graignamanagh man couldn't hide his delight afterwards when speaking to ITV Sport- “I’ve been coming here for a long time now. I have knocked on the door with a couple of seconds and it is the place you want to be riding. However, when you are not winning, it is not the place you want to be.

“I’m just so grateful to everybody and I said to my wife earlier this week that if I was to have a Royal Ascot winner, it would be this week.”.

With two days remaining at Ascot, the 34 year old will be hopeful of adding to his tally with a good bunch of rides still to come.

