Kilkenny camogie side named for All-Ireland Championship clash with Offaly

The Kilkenny Camogie team
Kilkenny will face Offaly in Round 4 of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship at UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Cats will be looking to maintain their unbeaten championship record and they have made two changes for the game with the Faithful county.
Mary O'Connell misses out through suspension while Niamh Deely also drops out with Miriam Bambrick and Michaela Kenneally coming into the starting lineup.
The game throws-in at 2pm.
Kilkenny team to face Offaly- Aoife Norris (Piltown); Michelle Teehan (James Stephens), Grace Walsh (Tullaroan), Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Young Irelands); Miriam Bambrick (Barrow Rangers), Claire Phelan (Lisdowney), Laura Murphy (O'Loughlin Gaels); Steffi Fitzgerald (Young Irelands), Aoife Prendergast (Dicksboro); Miriam Walsh (Tullaroan), Katie Power (Tullaroan), Michaela Kenneally (Windgap); Denise Gaule (Windgap), Julieann Malone (Mullinavat), Katie Nolan (St Martins).
