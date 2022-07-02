Search

02 Jul 2022

Richie Hogan returns to the Kilkenny squad ahead of this evening's All-Ireland SHC semi-final with Clare

Richie Hogan

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

02 Jul 2022 1:11 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

For the first time this season, Richie Hogan will be part of the Kilkenny matchday squad when the Cats take on Clare in Croke Park this evening.

Hogan has been named amongst the subs for the All-Ireland semi-final and after struggling with injury the last few months, the Danesfort man could be in line to make a dramatic return in the Kilkenny jersey.

The starting 15 sees two changes from the Leinster final victory over Galway last month with Padraig Walsh coming into the side at centre forward at the expense of Richie Leahy while James Stephens star Conor Browne will partner Adrian Mullen at midfield as Conor Fogarty drops out of the squad altogether.

Kilkenny will be aiming to make up for defeats against Cork and Waterford in the last two seasons as they hope to reach an All-Ireland final for the first time since 2019.

The game will throw-in at 5.30pm and is live on RTE 2.

Kilkenny team to face Clare- Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Mikey Butler (O'Loughlin Gaels), Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), Paddy Deegan (O'Loughlin Gaels); Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), Conor Browne (James Stephens); Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale); Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), Cian Kenny (James Stephens).

Subs- Darren Brennan (St Lachtains), Conor Delaney (Erins Own), Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale), David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), James Maher (St Lachtains), Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro), Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Alan Murphy (Glenmore), John Donnelly (Thomastown), Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge), Richie Hogan (Danesfort).

