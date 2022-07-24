Search

24 Jul 2022

Former players pay tribute to Brian Cody following Kilkenny exit

Former players pay tribute to Brian Cody following Kilkenny exit

Brian Cody

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

24 Jul 2022 10:14 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

It's barely 24 hours since Brian Cody's departure as Kilkenny manager was announced but it's a decision that will be debated in the weeks and months to come.

Cody brought the curtain down on a 24 year managerial reign in charge of the Cats that saw him win 11 All-Ireland titles, 18 Leinster Championships and 10 National Leagues.

A number of former Kilkenny stars have led the tributes to the James Stephens man.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin won 10 All-Ireland titles under Cody's watch and he said- "End of an Era, Memories which will be treasured forever. Best wishes Brian".

Another former player to have managed against Cody was Eddie Brennan in his time with Laois and he too was wholesome in his praise- "There aren’t enough words to do the man justice I got to live a dream & play for Kilkenny Thank you so much Brian Cody".

Brian Hogan and Jackie Tyrrell were mainstays in the Kilkenny defence as Cody led the Cats to a four in a row of All-Ireland titles between 2006 and 2009, Hogan said of Cody- "Hard to believe that Brian won’t be managing the @KilkennyCLG
team next year. Lucky enough to have hurled for him for a decade and learned so much. End of an era".

Tyrrell also laid his acclaim for his clubmate- "One of the very very lucky ones to have witnessed Brian Cody up close in action. His passion and love for Kilkenny hurling is unparalleled. Honoured to have been managed by the greatest Manager ever".

JJ Delaney was also part of that all conquering Kilkenny side and the versatile defender said- "Set standards for Kilkenny for the last 20 years..great to have worked with him without doubt the greatest manager of all time"

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media