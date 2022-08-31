Kilkenny derbies among the pick of the FAI Junior Cup games

Kilkenny can look forward to two local derbies in the first round of this season’s FAI Junior Cup.
The draw will see Premier Division champions Evergreen take on Castlewarren Celtic, while Freebooters will host the Lions.
A former Kilkenny & District League club, St Patrick's Boys, will be making the trip back over the border after the Carlow outfit were drawn away to Fort Rangers.
FAI Junior Cup first round
Highview Athletic v Ballymurphy Celtic
Fort Rangers v St Patrick’s Boys
Vale Wanderers v Tullaroan
Evergreen v Castlewarren Celtic
Callan United v Bagenalstown
Freebooters v Lions
Wexford Bohs II v St Canice’s
Bridge United v Dolmen Celtic
Bye: Thomastown United
In the first round draw for the Waterford League Ferrybank have been drawn away to Southend United while Piltown are away to Tramore Rangers.
Games will be played the week of September 25
