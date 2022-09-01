Search

01 Sept 2022

Amazing junior tennis on show at Archersfield

Amazing junior tennis on show at Archersfield

Isha Mack, Mackdonald Language Academy (sponsor) with under-12 players David Waldron and Andre Pretorius

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

01 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

A busy summer of tennis came to a close with the culmination of the younger section of the junior club championships at Archersfield.

The competition, the biggest event in the club’s youth section, attracted over 70 entries and gave people the chance to play competitive tennis through the summer months.

Among the results from the tournament finals are:

Boys’ singles under-12 final: David Waldron beat Andre Pretorius 6-2, 6-0.
Girls’ singles under-12 final: Roisin O’Shea beat Niamh Cotter 6-1, 6-2.
Mixed doubles final: Sophie Callery and David Waldron beat Niamh Cotter and Karlo Guzovski 2-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Congratulations to all who took part. Thanks went to tournament sponsors Alex and Isha Mack, MackDonald Language Academy.

Finals for the more senior section of the Junior Club Championships will be held on the weekend of September 17 and 18.
Doubles League

Some 200 senior members of the tennis club have been taking part in the Zuni Doubles League. Matches must be completed by this Saturday, with the finals down for decision on Saturday, September 17. It promises to be a good night.

While the US Open is in full swing in New York this week, locally all eyes are fixed on Archersfield where the annual Open Week begins this weekend.

This year’s tournament has 340 entries from all over the country, giving the scheduling committee plenty of work to accommodate each player. Open Week will feature singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions, with sponsorship by ISE Forest and Garden.

The Open Week finals will be held on Saturday, September 10, when the best of the best will be on court - a date for the diary.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media