Kilkenny SHL- Mullinavat secure big win as Comer face up to relegation battle

On a warm & windy Sunday afternoon in Gowran, Mullinavat continued their impressive run with a third straight victory as they defeated Erins Own Castlecomer who battled gallantly right to the very end.

Inspired by the oustanding duo of Ger Malone & John Walsh who contributed 0-12 between them along with the imperious Tom Aylward at full back, Mullinavat go into a 1st Round Championship clash against O'Loughlin Gaels in very good form.

The opening quarter was very poor with several missed chances on boths sides as Erins Own led 0-2 to 0-1.

Jack Buggy pointed a free in the 17th minute to double their advantage (0-3 to 0-1), before a Liam Fennelly goal in the 21st minute following a long delivery by Padraig Dempsey & pass by Ger Malone gave The South Kilkenny men a lead they never relinquished, 1-1 to 0-3.

Mullinavat dominated for the remainder of the half as points from Ger Malone with two superb efforts from play in quick succession in the 22nd & 23rd minutes respectively along with three from John Walsh (2 frees) gave them a 1-6 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

The Castlecomer men were right back in contention three minutes into the restart when the impressive Stephen Daly set up the on running Jamie Holohan for a well taken goal, 1-6 to 1-4.

Mullinavat maintained supremacy by the midway point of the second half as further points came from Ger Malone, John Walsh, Adam Mansfield & impressive midfielder & joint captain Padraig Dempsey, with Erins Own staying in touch thanks to points from substitute Kevin Holland, Stephen Daly & a Jack Buggy free, 1-10 to 1-7

Mullinavat produced their best hurling throughout that final quarter as further points came from John Walsh(3) - 2 from play - Joe Gahan(2), Willie O'Dwyer & another superb effort from play by Ger Malone in the 56th minute, 1-17 to 1-10.

Points were exchanged by a Jack Buggy free & Ian Duggan from play before the Erins Own men finished best with a goal from substitute Ian Holohan along with another point by Conor Fogarty.

However, time ran out for The Castlecomer men & despite the best efforts of substitutes Kevin Holland, Ian Holohan & Michael Murphy, Mullinavat were very worthy winners & full value for their victory.

Teams and Scorers

Mullinavat - John Walsh 0-8(0-3 frees), Ger Malone 0-4, Liam Fennelly 1-0, Joe Gahan 0-2, Padraig Dempsey, Adam Mansfield, Willie O'Dwyer & Ian Duggan 0-1 each

Erins Own Castlecomer - Jack Buggy 0-5(0-4 frees), Jamie Holohan & Ian Holohan 1-0, Stephen Daly & Conor Fogarty 0-2 each, Robert Moran, James Brennan & Kevin Holland 0-1 each



Mullinavat - Sean Fitzpatrick, George O'Connor, Tom Aylward, Simon Aylward, Rob Malone, Michael Malone, Padraic Gahan, Padraig Dempsey(Joint Captain), Joe Gahan, Adam Mansfield, Willie O'Dwyer, Ian Duggan(Joint Captain), Ger Malone, Liam Fennelly, John Walsh.

Erins Own Castlecomer - Sean Buggy, Niall McMahon, Conor Delaney(Captain), Declan Dunne, James Brennan, Ciaran Wallace, Conor McMahon, Conor Fogarty, Larry Carroll, Shane Feehan, Darragh Brennan, Jamie Holohan, Jack Buggy, Robert Moran, Stephen Daly/.

Subs: Kevin Holland, Ian Holohan & Michael Murphy.

Referee- David Hughes