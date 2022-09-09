Search

09 Sept 2022

Soccer Round-Up-Evergreen make good start to Leinster Senior Cup run

Soccer Round-Up-Evergreen make good start to Leinster Senior Cup run

Action from the St John’s and Bridge United Maher Shield clash . Picture: Mark Desmond

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

09 Sept 2022 7:45 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

It was a quiet enough weekend on the domestic soccer front in Kilkenny but Evergreen took top billing as they advanced to the next round of the LFA Leinster Senior Cup.

The Kilkenny city side travelled to the Phoenix Park in Dublin last Sunday morning as they met Dynamo and the defending Junior St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division champions ran out 2-1 winners.

Closer to home, there was also two games in the Junior Pat Maher Shield where Bridge United and River Rangers advanced to the next round.

Bridge United were most impressive as they scored seven goals past St Johns in a dominant victory at Garringreen.

River Rangers were involved in a game that also saw seven goals but they were shared a lot more evenly as they claimed a thrilling 4-3 victory over Ormonde Villa in Clonard Park.

The league action was restricted to the lower divisions with games taking place in the Junior Intosport.ie Division 1 League, Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2 League and the Junior Division 3 League.

In Division 1 St Canice's made it two wins from two when running out 6-0 winners over Deen Celtic at the Waterbarracks.

Brian Hickey, Darren Hayes, Mickey Clifford, Glodi Landu and Tony Delaney all got on the scoresheet for the league leaders.

Tullaroan had a 4-1 win over Stoneyford United in the season opener in Division 2 and Division 3 saw East End United defeat Newpark on a 4-1 scoreline.

There is a full list of league fixtures this weekend which is highlighted by Callan United’s trip to the Kells Road to meet Evergreen.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media