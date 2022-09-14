Kilkenny IHL- Gowran finish strong to see off Dunnamaggin

Young Irelands produced a storming final quarter as they outscored Dunnamaggin 1-7 to 0-1 to overturn a 5 point deficit and emerge victorious.

It was looking even bleaker for The Gowran men after 20 minutes as they trailed 0-7 to 0-1, but goals from Sean Carey and a Tommy Phelan penalty saw them narrow the gap to a solitary point at the interval. 0-11 to 2-4.

Dunnamaggin remained in control throughout the third quarter playing much the better hurling but Young Irelands began to turn the screw as they dominated the final quarter with Inter-County Senior Mikey Carey leading the way from centre back.

It was Dunnamaggin who were quickest out of the blocks though and they appeared to be in full control by the 18th minute as they built up a 0-7 to 0-1 lead.

The half forward line of Darren Fitzpatrick, Ray Cody and Eoghan Kearney led they way as they contributed four points between them, while Michael Cody, Shaun O’Keeffe and Denis Walsh were also on target during that opening quarter.

Ted Drea and Darren Fitzpatrick exchanged points before Sean Carey blasted home a superb goal in the 22nd minute to give the Gowran men a new lease of life, 0-8 to 1-2.

Dunnamaggin replied immediately with points in quick succession from Darren Fitzpatrick and Ray Cody, but Young Irelands were given a second lifeline when they were awarded a penalty in the 26th minute after Ted Drea was fouled.

Up stepped Tommy Phelan who blasted the resulting penalty to the net, 0-10 to 2-2.

The two goalscorers Sean Carey and Ted Drea added further points either side of an Eoghan Kearney free as Dunnamaggin led 0-11 to 2-4 at half-time.

Ray Cody and Eoghan Kearney (free) added to Dunnamaggin’s account early in the second half to extend their advantage (0-13 to 2-4), before in the 35th minute Sean Carey had a goal chance blocked by Seaghan O’Neill at the expense of a ’65.

Following an injury stoppage, Tommy Phelan stepped up to convert the ’65 and narrow the margin to just two points - 0-13 to 2-5 - but Dunnamaggin replied with three points in quick succession between the 42nd and 44th minutes from Eoghan Kearney, Andy Hickey and substitute Kieran Bergin to give them a five point lead, 0-16 to 2-5.

Dunnamaggin remained in control, but Young Irelands began the fightback as points from a Tommy Phelan free and Padraig Naddy left just three points between them, 0-16 to 2-7.

There was no score between the 45th and 53rd minutes as the Gowran men began to dominate without translating it onto the scoreboard.

However, they kept persisting and by the 58th minute they had drawn level courtesy of three points from Tommy Phelan including one from play and the leveller from a long distance free., 0-16 to 2-10.

They also squandered goal chances as efforts from both Padraig Naddy and Ted Drea were wide of goal, but the latter would get his just reward.

Eoghan Kearney pointed a free in the 59th minute to edge Dunnamaggin back in front, but 30 seconds later Jack Brennan replied with a superb effort from play to restore parity, 0-17 to 2-11.

About five minutes injury-time were played and the decisive moment came in the 63rd minute.

Sean Carey made a surging solo run towards goal and he passed inside to Ted Drea who finished emphatically with a powerful shot.

Carey also made another surging solo run to set-up Jack Brennan as he fired over the insurance effort and Young Irelands go into next Saturday’s Championship1st round clash against Mooncoin full of confidence after the manner of their strong finish.

Dunnamaggin led for so much of the match and Ray Cody enjoyed a great battle with Mikey Carey as he scored 0-4 from play, while Harry Walsh, Jack Brett, Darren Fitzpatrick in the first-half and Eoghan Kearney featured prominently.

Teams and Scorers

Young Irelands - Tommy Phelan 1-6(1-0 penalty 0-4 frees, 0-1’65), Ted Drea 1-2, Sean Carey 1-1, Jack Brennan 0-2, Padraig Naddy 0-1

Dunnamaggin - Eoghan Kearney 0-6(0-4 frees), Ray Cody 0-4, Darren Fitzpatrick 0-3, Michael Cody, Shaun O’Keeffe, Kieran Bergin and Andy Hickey 0-1 each

Young Irelands - Jason Brennan, Pat Farrell, Michael Walsh, Philip O’Donnell, Seamus Farrell, Mikey Carey, Gavin Manning, Tommy Phelan, Patrick Brennan, Sean Kehoe, Geoff Brennan, Sean Carey, Padraig Naddy, Ted Drea, Jack Brennan.

Subs: Sean Farrell, Jimmy Lennon.

Dunnamaggin - Seaghan O’Neill, Ian Walsh, Harry Walsh, Jack Brett, Joe Fitzpatrick, Michael Cody, Darragh O’Keeffe, Andy Hickey, Shaun O’Keeffe, Darren Fitzpatrick, Ray Cody, Eoghan Kearney, Conor Brett, Denis Walsh, Luke Fitzpatrick.

Subs: Kieran Bergin, Paul Kirwan, Peter Kenneally,

Referee - Pat Dunphy