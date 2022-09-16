Kilkenny gets international audience as Rás na mBan airs on TV

The peloton cycles past Kells Priory during this year's Rás n mBan PICTURE: LORRAINE O'SULLIVAN
Ireland's international stage cycle race Rás na mBan will be broadcast to an international audience.
The first airing of the half-hour highlights programme will be shown on Eurosport today (Friday) at 4.30pm and will feature action from the 16th edition of the Rás na mBan.
The event, which was based in Kilkenny, featured 22 teams of five riders doing battle over six stages and five days for the coveted race leader's magenta jersey.
Team Ireland's Lara Gillespie won two stages of this year's Rás na mBan PICTURE: LORRAINE O'SULLIVAN
Team Ireland, led by Lara Gillespie, faced squads from all over Europe and the USA with riders from 13 nations including race leaders and stage winners Lieke van Zeelst from The Netherlands and Scotland's Kate Richardson.
The highlights show will be shown on a number of occasions on Eurosport in the coming days.
Current scheduled transmission details are:
Eurosport 1, September 16, 5.30pm.
ES1, September 17, 12 midnight
ES1, September 18, 8.20am.
ES1, September 25, 9.30am.
Eurosport 2, September 26, 10am.
ES1, September 28, 6pm.
ES1, September 30, 7am.
