Kilkenny IHC- St Martins avoid the drop with big win over Freshford

It was a case of the veterans to the fore in the this fiery Michael Lyng Motors intermediate championship game between St Martins & St Lachtains at a well appointed Canon Kearns Park.

In essence the difference between the sides was the sublime performances of the golden oldies of St Martin’s Paddy Nolan, John Mulhall & Ollie Oxo Walsh who were ably assisted by Jason Shore, Dan Comerford and Robert Reid. It was a result which really went against all known form.

John Mulhall set Justin Manning off and the St Martins midfielder duly pointed.

Paddy Killeen responded with a fine point of his own. Dan Comerford landed a monster from downtown and Mulhall sent the white flag waving soon after.

The mercurial half forward grabbed a goal in the 7th minute driving in a shot from midfield into the net.

Freshford responded with Cathal O’Leary pointing a close in free and then a speculative shot from Brian Kennedy landed in the net. Simon Rafter soon had the sides level with a fine point but Mulhall and O’Leary swapped quick fire points.

Jason Shore who was causing carnage was brought down en route to goal in abrupt fashion by Kennedy who wasn’t cautioned for the offence. Kinsella pointed the free and David Walsh fired over the resulting puck out to make it two.

However Fintan Deegan's charges turned the game on its head landing the next three points through O’Leary, Killeen & McGree but Kinsella had the last say of the half tying the game with a pointed free to make it 1-7 each.

The opening exchanges in the second half were just as tight with Coady getting the opening point before Killeen & O’Leary had the men clad in black and yellow ahead.

Cody made it all square on the 40th minute with a minor after some fine fielding by Jason Shore. He found Manning with a pass for the midfielder’s point before Kinsella sub Donal Shore had points of their own.

Noel McGree & O’Leary responded with quick fire points but again Donal Shore had the white flag waving.

There was one in it when an O’Leary free and a Brian Kennedy point seemed to swing momentum to St Lachtains but points from Kinsella, Joe Maher & Coady saw Richie Doyle’s men into the quarter final hat.



St Martins; Colin McGrath, Ollie Walsh, Robert Reid, Ciaran Nolan, Tristan Roche, Paddy Nolan, Dan Comerford (0-1), Justin Manning (0-2), David Walsh (0-1), Shane Kinsella (0-4 frees) , Brian Coady (0-4) Jason Shore, John Mulhall (1-2), Joe Maher (0-1), Luke Maher.

Subs: John Maher, Donal Shore (0-1) Jamie Morrissey.

St Lacthains; Jordan Bourke, Brendan Quinn, Criomhthann Bergin, Mark Donnelly, Cormac Rafter, Darragh Maher, Simon Rafter(0-1), Brian Kennedy(1-1), Allie Rafter, John Fitzpatrick, Paddy Killeen (0-3, 0-1 free), Darren Brennan, Cathal O’Leary(0-6,0-2 frees), Noel McGree (0-2), Cathal Power.

Subs: Cian Dawson, Paul White.

Referee- Eamon Larkin