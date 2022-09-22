Returning Joyce shows his class in Shield success for Rower-Inistioge

The Rower and Carrickshock came into this Intermediate Shield final with almost a mirror of each other’s form.

They had both suffered a solitary defeat, each of them against the respective table-toppers and both finished off their league campaigns last week with convincing wins. And, for three-quarters of this game, the similarities continued.

But it didn’t really finish that way.

Carrickshock certainly got off to the ideal start when Darragh Brennan ran clear of the Rower defence in the second minute and once he had sight of goal he rattled the net.

And the Shocks had the better of the opening spell – when midfielder Michael Murphy put over his second point inside 10 minutes, they’d opened up a five point lead, 1-4 to 0-2.

A goal soon after from the Rower’s David Kelly kept them in step with the Shocks.

The next 10 minutes was a barren spell on the scoreboard, and while Carrickshock seemed to own the ball, they clocked up six wides on the trot to leave the Rower well in this game.

Possession swung the other way for the final 10 minutes of the half and, with Darragh Joyce popping all over the place in their forward line, they made their possession count.

Five points on the trot, including two fine scores from Joyce, saw them in front by 1-7 to 1-5 approaching half time.

When the hard-working Eoin Crowley found himself on the end of a well-worked move, he still had a bit to do to make space, but once he did he stuck it in the corner to put Carrickshock back in front.

Kevin Murphy responded almost immediately to level it on the stroke of half time (1-8 to 2-5).

Honours even, but with the slight breeze to come in the second half, it was advantage to the Rower, just about.

And the Rower opened the brighter, with an early free from David Kelly followed by one of the standout points of the game from wing-back Joe Lyng.

But they were quickly cancelled out by a Carrickshock brace, the first of them an equally standout score from Aaron Roche out on the left wing.

The scores were coming tit for tat, leaving the sides still level midway through the half.

While the game never quite reached the pitch of championship battle, it looked like spectators were at least in for a close-run thing for the final quarter.

But for whatever reason, things didn’t pan out that way.

The Rower were just about getting the upper hand but still having trouble shaking off the Shocks and, with five minutes left, they held only a slender two point lead.

But from there to the finish they simply switched into a different gear.

And, unlike Carrickshock’s purple patch in the first half, they literally made no mistake.

With Kieran Joyce now dominant at centre-back, their backs mopped up the Carrickshock clearances and launched one attack after the next.

Their forwards were now getting out in front every time, grabbing possession and firing over.

They did this six times in the last five minutes, five of them from play.

Suddenly the Rower were eight points clear and the game had petered out as a contest.

The pick of this final flurry was another from Darragh Joyce, his fifth in total, to cap an outstanding display.

His return from AFL duty is no doubt a huge boost to the Rower’s quest to bounce straight back up to the senior ranks.

We all know that championship is a different beast to league fare, or even a Shield final, so by the time the championship quarter-finals come around in two weeks’ time, where The Rower face Mooncoin and Carrickshock face Dunnamaggin, who knows what bearing these proceedings will have on those encounters.

Teams & Scorers

Rower Inistioge - David Kelly (1-5, 0-4 frees); Darragh Joyce (0-4); Michael Galavan (0-3); Tom Doyle (0-2); Tom Murphy, Kevin Murphy, Joe Lyng, Oisin Morrissey, Jim Ryan, Eddie Prendergast (0-1 each).

Carrickshock - Darragh Brennan (1-2), Jake O’Dwyer (0-5, 0-4 frees), Eoin Crowley (1-0), Michael Murphy (0-2), Aaron Roche (0-1).

Rower-Inistioge - Paddy Lyng, Eoin Doyle, Jim Murphy , Ruairi Delaney, Joe Lyng, Kieran Joyce, Sean Lyster, Oisin Morrissey, James O’Brien, Darragh Joyce, Kevin Murphy, Tom Murphy, David Kelly, Sean Bolger, Michael Galavan.

Subs: Jim Ryan, Tom Doyle, Eddie Prendergast

Carrickshock - Dan Blanchfield, Eddie Dunphy, Niall Tennyson, James Grace, Damien Walsh, John Cahill, Padraig Lennon, Brian O’Donovan, Michael Murphy, Eoin Crowley, Jake O’Dwyer, John Power (Lismatigue), Aaron Roche, Darragh Brennan, Sean Grace.

Subs: Sean Moore, Luke Hudson, Barry Lennon, Luke Gaule, Kieran Conway.

Referee - Patrick O’Reilly