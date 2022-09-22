Search

22 Sept 2022

Kilkenny SHC- Brassil’s 15-point tally steers the Village to crucial victory over Lisdowney

James Stephens 1-24 Lisdowney 2-14

Action from James Stephens round 1 championship success over Lisdowney on Sunday. Pic: Mark Desmond

Robert Cribbin

22 Sept 2022 4:30 PM

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

James Stephens got their season back on track when they ran out seven-point winners over Lisdowney in front of a large attendance in Ballyragget on Sunday.

While the round one clash doubled as a relegation semi-final the Village showed their class throughout with Niall Brassil scoring 15 points in total.

Brassil took on placed ball duty in the absence of Eoin Guilfoyle who was only on the bench and he certainly stood up to the mantle as he scored freely throughout.

James Stephens looked in full control of the game when they led 0-11 to 0-3 by the 17th minute and subsequently by six at the interval with a David O’Carroll goal keeping Lisdowney in touch.

O’Carroll returned to the Lisdowney team after being away travelling and found the net again in the second half as the 2020 intermediate champions got back on level terms.

Helped by a Tadhg O’Dwyer goal and Brassil’s brilliance on the frees, James Stephens finished in style as they did enough to set up a quarter-final clash with Bennettsbridge.

Points from play by Niall Brassil and Matthew Ruth got James Stephens off the mark before Cathal Jordan and Kevin Sweeney equalised for Lisdowney.

James Stephens then got the next six points with three frees from Brassil added to by efforts from play by Luke Scanlon, Tadhg O’Dwyer and Andy Parsons.

The Village led 0-8 to 0-2 by that point before Brian Kavanagh reduced the arrears with a free.

James Stephens didn’t give Lisdowney a sniff though and when O’Dwyer, Brassil and Ross Whelan pointed, the winners led by eight.

Indecision in the James Stephens defence allowed David O’Carroll to find the net in the 22nd minute for Lisdowney but even at that, the Village still maintained a six point advantage at the interval.

Within seconds of the restart the lead was out to nine points when Tadhg O’Dwyer caught a long free from Cian Kenny and found the net on the turn.

The game looked over as a contest at that stage but to their credit Lisdowney battled back brilliantly.

O’Carroll’s second goal in the 33rd minute spearheaded the Lisdowney revival and by the 50th minute they were back level.

James Stephens dominated the final 10 minutes though and with Brassil to the fore, the city side marched to a deserved win while Lisdowney must face up to a relegation final.

Teams & Scorers

James Stephens - Niall Brassil (0-15, 0-11 frees and one 65), Tadhg O’Dwyer (1-2), Luke Scanlon, Andy Parsons (0-2 each), Ross Whelan, Conor Browne, Matthew Ruth (0-1 each).

Lisdowney - David O’Carroll (2-0), Brian Kavanagh (0-6, five frees), Kevin Sweeney (0-3), Michael Kenny (0-2, one free), Niall Brennan, Cathal Jordan, Eoin Kenny (0-1 each)

James Stephens - Gavin Costigan; Luke Murphy, Diarmuid Cody, Shane Donoghue; Niall Delaney, Conor Browne, Niall Mullins; William Spencer, Cian Kenny; Andy Parsons, Niall Brassil, Ross Whelan; Tadhg O’Dwyer, Matthew Ruth, Luke Scanlon.

Subs: Eoin Guilfoyle for Ruth 44 mins.

Lisdowney - Liam Dunphy; Eoin Walsh, Ben Tallis, Richard McEvoy; Sean Phelan, Michael Kenny, Pat O’Carroll; Niall Brennan, Dylan Jordan; David O’Carroll, Kevin Sweeney, Cathal Jordan; Eibhean McEvoy; Vincent Fitzpatrick, Brian Kavanagh. Subs:

Eoin Kenny for C.Jordan 49 mins, Aaron Fogarty for O’Carroll 58 mins.

Referee - David Hughes (Barrow Rangers)

