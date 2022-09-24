Hurling Quarter-Finals take centre stage in Kilkenny

UPMC Nowlan Park will play host to three Quarter-Finals in the St Canices Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship this weekend.

The 12 strong field was reduced to eight last weekend after Glenmore and O'Loughlin Gaels elimination as well as Lisdowney and Graigue Ballycallan's upcoming do or die relegation final.

After reaching last year's final O'Loughlin Gaels were the big fallers last week and there is more deep water lying in wait for the competitors.

The action gets underway today (Saturday) with the impressive league kingpins Tullaroan meeting Erins Own of Castlecomer.

Tullaroan were brilliant in seeing off Bennettsbridge last weekend but that's not to discount a Comer team who had 14 points to spare over Graigue Ballycallan.

Tullaroan are big favourites and if they can repeat the heroics of last Saturday where Gearoid Dunne showed what a big talent he can be, then they will be difficult to stop.

Tullaroan also have the likes of Mossy Keoghan, Shane Walsh and John Walton in a flourishing attack while Kilkenny starts Padraig and Tommy Walsh have been minding the defence well thus far.

After a mixed league campaign, Erins Own will have been delighted to get away from the perils of relegation last weekend and they will look to the experience of Conor Fogarty as they aim to cause a shock.

Jack Buggy is the main man in attack and a lot will be expected of him as well as Conor Delaney and Ciaran Wallace keeping things tight at the back.

It's hard to look beyond Tullaroan though and while it could be close for long periods, the league champions should have enough to get back to another semi-final.

The second game on Saturday looks the toughest game to call of the weekend with Bennettsbridge and James Stephens doing battle.

Bennettsbridge are narrow favourites but it's hard to see more than a puck of a ball between these two come the final whistle.

After an enterprising league campaign, the Bridge were hugely disappointing in the league final defeat to Tullaroan and while they may have had one eye on this afternoon, their form is still a bit of a worry.

The Bridge were easy winners over the Village during the league section but much has changed since then with Brian Cody coming into his home club James Stephens as a selector.

How the game is officiated may go a long way in determining the outcome as both sides rely a lot on their free taking exploits with Nicky Cleere for Bennettsbridge, as good a free taker as there is in Kilkenny and Niall Brassil who is equally as effective for the Village.

In the absence of Eoin Guilfoyle, Brassil took on the free taking mantle the last day for the Village and scored 15 points in total.

With Cian Kenny reverting to defence in recent games, there is more expectation on Brassil as well as the likes of Tadhg O'Dwyer, Matthew Ruth and Luke Scanlon.

You can already see the impact Brian Cody has had on the team and they will fancy themselves but Bennettsbridge will be stiff opposition.

David Blanchfield has been a star at centre back while Sean Morrissey, Hugh O'Neill and Liam Blanchfield ahve all had decent seasons.

The Bridge are managed by the incoming Laois boss Willie Maher and also have Dan Shanahan as a selector who is also rumoured to be switching to the O'Moore County.

As a result they will be hoping to get a good run at the championship but history tells us that's not the way it usually transpires and in a game of small margins these things matter.

It's a real 50-50 game and it could go either way really but with the pressure of a relegation scrap off their backs, the Village have the artillery to advance.

The last of this weekend's quarter-finals sees Dicksboro and Mullinavat collide and again it looks a very interesting clash on paper.

After eliminating O'Loughlins last weekend, Mullinavat will be fancying their chances of knocking out another city side.

Mullinavat will not want this clash emerging into a shootout and a similar type of game to the O'Loughlins clash would be ideal for the South Kilkenny side.

The strength in depth among the Mullinavat ranks has to be a bit of a worry though after they failed to make any substitutions against O'Loughlins but if Ian Duggan, Ger Malone, Mick Malone and Liam Fennelly can maintain their form they still have a cracking chance.

Dicksboro come into the game on the back of a Shield final defeat to Clara and while they had a strong team out, it's hard to know what to be taken from that game.

What can be taken though is the upward trajectory that the club appeared to be heading in during the league phase and they were also putting in some huge scores.

It's not that long ago that the Boro were emphatic winners over the Vegas boys in an All-County league decider in Palmerstown and while Mullinavat have certainly improved since then, the Boro still have a lot of firepower at their disposal that includes Bill Sheehan, Liam Moore, Timmy Clifford, Harry Shine and Andy Gaffney and that should be enough to get them through in the end.

Saturday- Tullaroan v Erins Own at 2.30pm and Bennettsbridge v James Stephens at 4.15pm (Both games in UPMC Nowlan Park)

Sunday- Dicksboro v Mullinavat at 2pm, Shamrocks v Clara is Postponed