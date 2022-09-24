Shamrocks and Clara's Kilkenny SHC clash is called off

A bereavement in the Shamrocks Ballyhale club has resulted in the postponement of tomorrow afternoon's St Canices Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final with Clara.
The game was scheduled to form a double header alongside the Dicksboro and Mullinavat clash which will still throw-in at 2pm.
While it's yet to be confirmed, it's expected that the Shamrocks and Clara game will now take place on Sunday week, which was provisionally fixed for the Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.
More information to follow.
