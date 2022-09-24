Search

24 Sept 2022

Tullaroan and James Stephens into Kilkenny SHC Semi-Finals

Tullaroan and James Stephens into Kilkenny SHC Semi-Finals

Cian Kenny (above) was in fine form as James Stephens defeated Bennettsbridge

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

24 Sept 2022 8:36 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The first two quarter-finals in the St Canices Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship took place in UPMC Nowlan park this afternoon with Tullaroan and James Stephens claiming victories over Erins Own and Bennettsbridge respectively.

Both Tullaroan and James Stephens will be appearing in the semi-finals for a second running and they will be looking to make up for defeats in 2021.

League champions Tullaroan were pushed very close by Erins Own of Castlecomer in the day's opening game before they eventually secured an 0-18 to 0-15 victory.

Free takers Shane Walsh and Jack Buggy were both to the fore in the opening period as Tullaroan led by the same winning margin at the break and while Comer did get back on level terms, Tullaroan finished the better to advance to the last four.

The second game involving James Stephens and Bennettsbridge was always going to be a tight affair and so it proved in an entertaining end to end tussle.

Tadhg O'Dwyer and Nicky Cleere exchanged goals to level up the game at 1-15 apiece entering the final ten minutes but like Tullaroan earlier in the day, the Village finished much the stronger with five unanswered points securing their place in the semi final as they ran out 1-20 to 1-15 winners.

The third of the quarter-finals involving Dicksboro and Mullinavat takes place on Sunday while Clara and Shamrocks is due to be played next weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media