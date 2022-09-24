Tullaroan and James Stephens into Kilkenny SHC Semi-Finals

The first two quarter-finals in the St Canices Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship took place in UPMC Nowlan park this afternoon with Tullaroan and James Stephens claiming victories over Erins Own and Bennettsbridge respectively.

Both Tullaroan and James Stephens will be appearing in the semi-finals for a second running and they will be looking to make up for defeats in 2021.

League champions Tullaroan were pushed very close by Erins Own of Castlecomer in the day's opening game before they eventually secured an 0-18 to 0-15 victory.

Free takers Shane Walsh and Jack Buggy were both to the fore in the opening period as Tullaroan led by the same winning margin at the break and while Comer did get back on level terms, Tullaroan finished the better to advance to the last four.

The second game involving James Stephens and Bennettsbridge was always going to be a tight affair and so it proved in an entertaining end to end tussle.

Tadhg O'Dwyer and Nicky Cleere exchanged goals to level up the game at 1-15 apiece entering the final ten minutes but like Tullaroan earlier in the day, the Village finished much the stronger with five unanswered points securing their place in the semi final as they ran out 1-20 to 1-15 winners.

The third of the quarter-finals involving Dicksboro and Mullinavat takes place on Sunday while Clara and Shamrocks is due to be played next weekend.