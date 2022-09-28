Kilkenny name new under-20 hurling manager

Mark Dowling
Dicksboro’s Mark Dowling is set to become the new Kilkenny under-20 hurling manager after the Co Board Management Committee confirmed his selection on Monday night.
Dowling’s appointment will be ratified at the September County meeting as he replaces new senior boss Derek Lyng who led the Cats to the All-Ireland under-20 title back in May.
Dowling has led clubs to senior county finals in the last two seasons. He managed Dicksboro in 2020 and Thurles Sarsfields to the Tipp final in 2021.
