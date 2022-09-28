Major fundraisers planned to boost Kilkenny camogie team’s holiday fund

Training camps, a golf classic and an exhibition game against a hurling selection are on the cards as the Kilkenny senior camogie team ramp up their efforts for their holiday fund.

The All-Ireland champions are hosting a number of fundraising events in the next few weeks as they aim to raise much needed funds for their planned team holiday in the new year.

Kilkenny will host a number of training days on the next three Saturday’s as some of the camogie stars give kids between the ages of six and 14, the chance to train alongside them.

Carrickshock kick things off this Saturday with further days in Dicksboro, Thomastown, Freshford and Gowran to follow.

All the training events will run from 10am to 1.30pm where it’s €10 for one child, €15 for two children (family) and €25 for three children (family).

The All-Ireland O’Duffy Cup and the Leinster trophy will also make a special appearance at all the venues.



As well as the upcoming training days, the Kilkenny squad are also hosting a Golf Classic at Castlecomer Golf Club on Thursday October 6, Friday October 7 and Friday October 8.

A team of four on any of the three days costs €160 and a tee-time can be booked at clubhousecastlecomer@gmail.com or by contacting Deirdre at 087-6466193.

The final fundraising event will then take place on Saturday October 22 when the current Kilkenny Camogie squad take on a selection of former Kilkenny hurlers in an exhibition match in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club.

As well as that, the squad will also be outside UPMC Nowlan Park for the St Canice’s Credit Union senior hurling championship semi-finals and final in the upcoming weeks with a bucket collection.

Kilkenny camogie manager Brian Dowling spoke to the Kilkenny People this week and gave us his thoughts on the situation with regards the upcoming training days.

“There are four or five girls running camps in different venues over the next few Saturdays and it’s €10 per person,” he said.

“There will also be donation boxes available on the day if anyone wants to donate anything more than a tenner.

“Two kids in a family cost €15 while three children cost €25.

All the fundraising efforts are being made to help out with the funding of Kilkenny’s upcoming holiday which is a reward for the squad after a long year which resulted in the team winning the All-Ireland title.

“It’s well known at this stage that we don’t have any funds coming in from anywhere so all the money for the holiday has to be raised by the girls themselves and there’s been a lot of fundraising activities going on over the last few weeks and many more still to come too.

“We are trying to drive it on and raise as much money as we can to reach the target and ensure the girls have a good holiday after Christmas,” Dowling added.

The squad are running a gofund me page but the Kilkenny boss admits this is only a small part of their campaign.

“The gofund me page is only part of the fundraising and I’m not sure of the exact target but it’s a lot more than the €20,000 figure on the page.

“As well as the gofund me, the girls also have a golf classic in Castlecomer coming up and while the Saturday is fully booked for that, we are still looking for participants on both the Thursday and Friday.

“It’s €160 per team and that includes dinner after the round of golf.

“As well as that there will also be a bucket collection at the county hurling semi-finals and final.

“The final thing then is an exhibition match between the current Kilkenny camogie squad and a selection of former county hurlers and it will be €10 into that too so we will try and get a few activities going for that.

“The Golf Classic and the Exhibition match look like they will be our biggest fundraisers so any help would be appreciated.”

Dowling admits that they’d rather not have to fundraise but that’s just the way is if they want to go on holiday.

“It’s tough going, but we know that’s the way it is. It’s been like this all the time so we knew if the girls wanted a holiday, this was the route they were going to have to take.

“In fairness to all the girls they are all rolling in behind it and they are just trying to get as much money as they possibly can for the holiday.

“I will hope going forward that this will maybe result in something being put in place for any team that reaches an All-Ireland final.

“It would just be a small token of acknowledgement from everybody and maybe it’s something that can be done in the future.

“We are very lucky too as the Kilkenny camogie and hurling county boards have been very helpful to us.”

Dowling would also like to thank anybody who has helped donate thus far and the whole squad are very grateful for any help that’s been provided.