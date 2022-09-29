Kilkenny SHC- Red-hot Walsh fires Tullaroan to victory over Erins Own

Tullaroan were the first team into the St Canice’s Credit Union senior hurling championship semi-finals after they beat Erin’s Own of Castlecomer in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was only in the final quarter that Tullaroan really got on top and will be mighty relieved to come away with a three point victory.

Erin’s Own were in their faces and really got them off their game for long periods and the winners had to be thankful to the 12 point tally of Shane Walsh for getting them out of jail.

Tullaroan will know they got away with one here and they will need to be much improved ahead of the semi-finals if they are to make a county final.

Fresh from their league success, Tullaroan named an unchanged team from their victory over Bennettsbridge while John Dowd came in to the forwards at Jamie Holohan’s expense on the Erin’s Own side.

Shane Walsh was brilliant all the way through for Tullaroan and he got his side on the board with a free in the opening minute.

Castlecomer had their own star in attack as Jack Buggy continued his fine form and he got his side’s first two points in the third and fifth minutes after he pointed from play and from a free.

Tullaroan were far from their fluent best in the opening period but they did level up matters at 0-2 each when John Walton split the posts.

Buggy scored all of Comer’s opening four points and when he added two more efforts to his tally, they led 0-4 to 0-2 by the 10th minute.

Tullaroan then created a chance for goal when Shane Walsh fought off a few challenges before finding Gearoid Dunne but the forward’s effort was saved onto the post by Sean Buggy.

Despite the missed goal chance, ’Comer’s lead soon evaporated when Shane Walsh and Tomas Dunne levelled up the game for the third time.

’Comer retook the lead in the 16th minute when Shane Feehan pointed on the back of great play by Kilkenny star Conor Fogarty who hovered around the midfield and half forward line throughout.

Despite a slow start, Tullaroan then worked their way into the game and by the 27th minute they led by three points.

After being set up by his brother Martin, Shane Walsh equalised and he followed up on that effort from play as he scored three frees in a row.

That left Tullaroan three points to the good and it soon went out to four when Walsh notched his third point from play.

Tullaroan’s free-flowing style took its time to shine but with Gearoid Dunne and Mossy Keoghan combining well in assisting Walsh for seven first half points, they looked well equipped to bag their place in the semi-finals.

After going out of the game for a huge period of time, Jack Buggy eventually got Comer back on the scoreboard with a stoppage time free.

That was the last of the scoring in the opening period and after Buggy and Walsh shared 12 of the 15 points, Tullaroan led 0-9 to 0-6.

It was a low scoring opening half of hurling but that was in the main as a result of both teams occupying a full time sweeper and scores from play were at a premium as a result.

Whatever former Laois star and James Stephens boss Niall Rigney said to his Erin’s Own side certainly had the desired effect and despite a half change for goal going astray, Comer still scored three points in a short period of time to level the game at 0-9 apiece.

The series of scores was kicked off with Buggy scooping a fine sideline cut between the posts before Conor Fogarty pointed from play near the sideline.



Buggy then added to his tally further with a lovely score from play after he was assisted by half-time sub Jamie Holohan.

Mossy Keoghan was relatively quiet on the scoring front up to the early stages of the second half but his first point in the 36th minute was badly needed from a Tullaroan point of view.

In contrast to the majority of the opening half, Tullaroan began to lose overall control of the last eight battle and they got away with it somewhat when Jamie Holohan had a brilliant chance to score the game’s opening goal but his drilled effort went the wrong side of the post from an Erin’s Own point of view.

’Comer still managed to equalise when Eoin Brennan fired over in the 39th minute before Tullaroan bounced back.

Shane Walsh was in a big battle with Ciaran Wallace throughout the 60 minutes and after he won himself a bit of space, he knocked over two quickfire points from distance.

’Comer kept fighting though and with Conor Fogarty in inspirational form, they were soon back in front when the Kilkenny player pointed his second and third efforts of the game.

Eoin Brennan also found the range during this spell and heading into the final quarter, Comer had the edge as they led 0-13 to 0-12.

Tullaroan dominated the closing stages of the contest as they turned the screw on a Comer side that looked like they might pull off an upset.

Between the 46th minute and the full-time whistle, ’Comer only registered two Jack Buggy frees and that wasn’t going to be enough as Tullaroan rallied.

Tullaroan made use of the experienced Tommy Walsh in the final 10 minutes and although he wasn’t on the ball all too much, his steady influence helped his side see the game out.

Peter Walsh kicked off a spell of four Tullaroan points before namesake Shane knocked over three frees on the bounce as last year’s semi-finalists upped the workrate and intensity to lead by three points.

Buggy then converted two late frees for Erin’s Own but either side of those ’Comer points, both Bill Gaffney and Gearoid Dunne got their names on the board as Tullaroan dug out a deserved if hard fought success.

Shane Walsh stood out for Tullaroan but as well as the top scorer, Joe Coughlan, Jack Keoghan and Tomas Dunne put in big displays.

Padraig Walsh, Mossy Keoghan and Gearoid Dunne were well held for the majority of the game and credit must go to a stubborn Erin’s Own outfit for frustrating Tullaroan.

Conor Fogarty put in a superb display for Castlecomer and he was unfortunate to be on the wrong end of the result after scoring three points from play.

As well as Fogarty, Jack Buggy maintained his strong form while Conor Delaney and Ciaran Wallace were very effective at the back.

Tullaroan will now have an unexpected weekend off ahead of a semi-final tussle with either Clara or Shamrocks on Saturday week.

Teams & Scorers

Tullaroan - Shane Walsh (0-12, seven frees), Bill Gaffney, Gearoid Dunne, Mossy Keoghan, John Walton, Tomas Dunne, Peter Walsh (0-1 each)

Erin’s Own - Jack Buggy (0-9, six frees), Conor Fogarty (0-3), Eoin Brennan (0-2), Shane Feehan (0-1)

Tullaroan - Paul Buggy; Ger Luby, Tommy Walsh, Josh Moore; Martin Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Tomas Dunne; Jack Keoghan, Joe Coughlan; John Walton, Mossy Keoghan, Gearoid Dunne; Dylan Simpson, Shane Walsh, Bill Gaffney.

Subs-Peter Walsh and Tommy Walsh.

Erin’s Own - Sean Buggy; Niall McMahon, Conor Delaney, Andrew Carron; James Brennan, Ciaran Wallace, Conor McMahon; Conor Fogarty, Declan Dunne; Shane Feehan, Jack Buggy, Eoin Brennan; Stephen Daly, John Dowd, Darragh Brennan.

Subs-Jamie Holohan, Kevin Holland, Shane Coogan, Liam Wallace, and Chris Korff.

Referee - Michael O’Sullivan (Shamrocks)