Kilkenny JHC- Graignamanagh hold all the aces against Kilmacow

Graignamangh and Kilmacow visited Pairc na Ratha in Glenmore on a fine autumn day for the second round of the Premier Junior Hurling Championship.

Richard Foley got Graignamanagh off to a flying start with a point after 11 seconds.

Kilmacow playing with a strong breeze, responded well with three points in a row from John Hayes and Patrick Dollard to make the score 0-3 to 0-1 after five minutes.

Impressive play from Jack Dunne on the right wing led to a goal scored by Michael Bolger.

Kilmacow followed up with a fine score from Shane Harney, but shortly after Graignamanagh had the ball in the back of the net again courtesy of a slick sidestep from Ted Dunne.

Points were traded between both teams until John Hayes popped up with a quality goal after 16 minutes.

After some strong work from Tadhg Connolly in the middle of the field, Kilmacow worked the ball to Emmet Blanchfield who slotted over from 50 yards.

Minutes later Graignamanagh battled for possession and moved the ball up the field, with Michael Bolger giving a skilful pass to Seamus Kavanagh, who duly put the ball straight over the black spot.

Coming to the end of the first half, Kilmacow started to gain the upper hand with John Hayes who was popping up all over the field scoring his third point of the first half.

The very accurate Patrick Dollard scored three pointed frees in a row to put Kilmacow 1-10 to 2-05 up at half time.

After an intense first half, Graignamanagh started the second half like the first, as Pierce Blanchfield scored a great point from long range to bring the match back to a one point game.

Michael Bolger, Sean Holden and James Meaney all followed up with well taken points after strong work all over the field.

Blistering start

Points were exchanged between both teams after a blistering start to the second half.

Graignamanagh now playing with the breeze, scored the next four points, with two from Ted Dunne, to lead 2-14 to 1-11 with 15 minutes to go.

Kilmacow weren’t going down without a fight and Patrick Dollard scored three excellent long range frees to bring it back to a three point game.

Graignamanagh’s bench started to have an impact around the middle of the field winning some crucial battles as the game was coming to a close.

Sean Holden and Niall Hayden finished out the game for Graignamanagh with some excellent scores from play.

After a fiercely contested match, Graignamanagh came out on top at the end winning by a score of 2-19 to 1-14.

Teams & Scorers

Graignamanagh - Ian Kavanagh, Jack Ryan, Niall Hayden (0-2), Shane Kearney, James Meaney (0-1), Sean Dowling, Sean Cosgrave, Seamus Kavanagh (0-2), Richard Foley (0-2), Sean Holden (0-2), Ted Dunne (1-2), Terry Dreelan (0-2), Pierce Blanchfield (0-3), Jack Dunne, Michael Bolger (1-3) .

Subs used: Sean Walsh, Joe Dowling and Thomas O’Donnell.

Kilmacow - Stephen Haberlin, Donnacha Williams, Emmett Blanchfield (0-1), Tom Butler,

Fergal Suffin, Luke Harney, Niall Bowe, David Costello, Tadgh Connolly, Ian Aherne, John Hayes (1-3), Shane Harney (0-1), Jack O’Neill, Patrick Dollard (0-9, five frees and one 65), James Walsh.

Subs used: Sean Dowling, Anthony McNamara, Dev Lowe.

Referee - Raymond Byrne (Glenmore)