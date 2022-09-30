Kilkenny JHC- Power goal helps Windgap overcome St Patrick’s

Windgap eventually managed a hard earned late three point win over St, Patrick’s in a well contested and exciting JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling Championship second round tie in resplendent Tom Ryall Park in Kilmanagh on Sunday.

Played in excellent conditions St Patrick’s, assisted by a strong downfield breeze struck the first wide before a foul on James Power saw Emmet Landy point the free for Windgap.

With Geoff Brennan playing well at centre back, three points on the trot through a great Jack Morrissey line ball, Bill Staunton and Richie McEvoy saw St Patrick’s lead 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes.



They were followed by an exchange of points through Windgap’s James Power and St Patrick’s Barry Staunton before a brace by Windgap’s Jack Doyle and Emmet Landy tied the scores for the first time at 0-4 each after 15 minutes.

After Kevin Kelly pointed the northerner’s ahead, hard work by James Culleton and the Windgap forwards saw them take a 0-6 to 0-5 lead through a Jack Doyle free and James Power from play.

The lead was brief as Jack Morrissey levelled and Bill Staunton restored St Patrick’s lead.

Approaching the break Emmett Landy with a pointed free levelled the game before an exchange of points by substitute Geoff Morrissey and another Emmet Landy free tied the scores for the fourth time.

In the 34th minute a sweeping move provided the game’s only goal as Windgap’s Jack Doyle fed Emmet Landy who passed to James Power to goal.



St Patrick’s rallied with six points broken evenly by a single James Power reply to lead 0-15 to 1-11 midway through the second half.

Their scores flew over from Bill Staunton two, Cian Doheny, Eamon Glennon and Kevin Kelly.

The next period of play saw Windgap level through Emmet Landy, then go ahead 1-13 to 0-15 through a Niall Walsh point.

As the battle swung from end to end, the Ballyragget side and Jack Morrissey with a brace of points re-caught and passed Windgap to leave it 0-17 to 1-13 in the 54th minute.



With the game on a knife edge Pat Grace levelled for Windgap as they edged slowly in front via points by Jack Doyle, James Power, and Emmet Landy with another Jack Doyle one giving the safety of a two score four point lead.

As St Patrick’s counterattacked Jack Morrissey had the result back in the melting pot with his second line ball but it wasn’t enough as Windgap held on.

Windgap - Eoin Cody, Sean Foley, Cian Ryan, Paraic Foley, William Phelan, Pat Power, Sean Purcell (0-1), Sean Power, Pat Grace (0-1), Niall Walsh (0-1), Emmet Landy (0-7) 0-4 frees, Michael Power, Jack Doyle (0-4) 0-1 free, James Power, (1-4), James Culleton.

Subs Adam O’Shea for, Zak Kennedy for Paraic Foley.

St Patrick’s - Michael Gannon, Domhnall Brennan, Mark Staunton, Paddy McEvoy, Robert Doheny, Geoff Brennan, Eamon Glennon (0-1), Cian Doheny (0-1), Richie McEvoy (0-1), Barry Staunton (0-1), Bill Staunton (0-4 ), Conor Bolger, Jack Morrissey (0-6), Kevin Kelly (0-2) 0-1free, Paul Ryan.

Subs Geoff Morrissey (0-2) for Conor Bolger, Christian McInerney for Paul Ryan.

Referee - Stephen Delaney