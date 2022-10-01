Preview- Feast of hurling action at all grades in store this weekend

St Canice’s Credit Union SHC

As a result of the rescheduled Clara and Shamrocks clash, there will be three games in the senior grade this weekend.

The two sides will meet in the final quarter-final on Sunday afternoon and despite Clara winning the league shield a fortnight ago, Shamrocks will be big favourites.

The defending county champions showed why they are so feared when running out 15-point winners over Glenmore in round one and Clara know they will need a special performance to overcome the side that is chasing five in a row in Kilkenny.



Clara beat the Shamrocks in the opening round of the league but it’s a much changed Ballyhale side since then and while Clara have major aces to fire in the likes of Chris Bolger and Jason Byrne, they look to be up against it.

Even with TJ Reid being relatively quiet the last day, Shamrocks were never threatened and with the likes of Eoin Cody and Adrian Mullen really coming into form, they should have more than enough to secure a semi-final spot against Tullaroan.

That quarter-final tussle comes before the big game of the weekend as city neighbours Dicksboro and James Stephens meet for a place in this year’s county final.

The last four tie will be a repeat of last year’s quarter-final which Dicksboro held the edge in for long periods until a late Shane Donoghue goal helped the Village advance before they fell in the semi-finals to the Shamrocks.

The teams also met in the last round of this year’s league but it’s hard to take anything from that Dicksboro success as it was practically a dead rubber.

There is never anything more than a puck of the ball between the city rivals and it’s hard to imagine that being any different on Sunday afternoon.

The Boro have had a consistent campaign thus far as their underage success seems to be bearing fruition with the likes of Padraig Moylan, Timmy Clifford and Liam Moore stepping up to the mark alongside the likes of team captain Bill Sheehan, Ollie Walsh and Andy Gaffney.

The availability of Cillian Buckley will also be noteworthy as he’s led this young Boro team expertly throughout the season.

In contrast James Stephens season has been very up and down but ever since Brian Cody has come in as selector, they have slowly but surely turned their fortunes around.

Tactically they’ve also made a number of changes with Niall Brassil going to centre forward and Cian Kenny reverting to centre back and it’s worked well in the last two wins over Lisdowney and Bennettsbridge.

There’s a massive prize on offer for both clubs but when it’s all said and done it’s Dicksboro that are fancied to come through.

No senior game has gone to extra-time yet so don’t rule it out here.

Before the double matter on Sunday there is the small matter of the senior relegation final on Saturday afternoon as the 2019 Intermediate champions Graigue Ballycallan meet the 2020 Intermediate champions Lisdowney in Freshford and by the end of the 60 minutes, one of the teams will be returning to the Intermediate grade for 2023.

All the form points to a Lisdowney victory here but form tends to go out the window in these clashes with the team who wants it more generally coming out on top.

Still, it’s been a very disappointing season for Graigue Ballycallan thus far and unless the likes of Billy Ryan can light it up, it’s hard to see them doing enough to get over the line.

Helped by the return of David O’Carroll, Lisdowney really put it up to James Stephens a few weeks ago and if they can replicate that sort of performance the championship safety looks within their reach.

Michael Lyng Motors IHC

There are five games in the Intermediate championship on Saturday with semi-final spots and championship safety very much on the line.

Carrickshock and Dunnamaggin get proceedings in the last eight underway in Piltown.

Richie Power has done great work as manager in Carrickshock and although Dunnamaggin have a decent young team, the Shock should advance.

Championship favourites Thomastown face St Martins and it will be a huge shock if it’s anything other than a big win for the Grennan men.

Danesfort and Conahy takes place in St Johns Park and after impressing during the league stages, Danesfort should have the edge.

Rower-Inistioge and Mooncoin rounds off the quarter-finals and it looks the tie of the round.

With Richie Leahy and Darragh Joyce to the fore, the recently relegated Rower may have enough to get through to the last four.

The relegation final involving Fenians and St Lachtain’s looks a spicy one on paper as neither would have expected to be at this stage.

A tough one to call but Johnstown have been here before and they can get one over a Freshford side that have struggled in the absence of James Maher.

JJ Kavanagh and Sons JHC

The semi-final spots in the Junior Championship will also be confirmed this weekend.

James Stephens and Dicksboro meet in the Section B Final on Sunday morning while in Section A, it’s Tullogher Rosbercon v Windgap, Piltown v Graignamanagh and Blacks and Whites v John Lockes of Callan.

Note: The Minor A and B hurling championship finals also take place in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday on a very busy weekend of action as James Stephens and Dicksboro meet in the A final while Thomastown and Rower-Inistioge face off in the B decider.