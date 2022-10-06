Kilkenny IHC- Fast-finishing ’Fort show mettle to overcome gallant Conahy

Danesfort booked their place in the semi-finals of the intermediate hurling championship after a hard-fought success over Conahy Shamrocks in St John’s Park on Saturday evening.

The final eight point victory doesn’t really do Conahy much justice as the game was nip and tuck until Danesfort sub Jake Cullen netted a crucial goal in the 50th minute.

That goal kick started a spell of 1-5 without reply inside the final 10 minutes as Danesfort marched their way into the semi-finals.

The winners looked like they had the game sewn up when leading 0-17 to 0-12 at the halfway mark of the second half but to their credit Conahy rallied brilliantly with Edward Delaney leading the way.



Five points on the bounce brought Conahy back to level terms before the Richie Hogan led Danesfort found their form to set up a last four clash with Rower-Inistioge.

Danesfort’s Jack Bruton pointed in the first attack of the age but it was Conahy who held the early edge when Tom Rice knocked over a brace of scores either side of a James Bergin free.

Kilkenny team-mates Bergin and Richie Hogan then swapped frees before Danesfort took control of proceedings.

Quickfire efforts from Hogan and Philly Cooney levelled the game at 0-4 apiece before Daire O’Neill, Paddy Hickey and Ben Whitty also found the target for the winners.

Tom Phelan knocked over two booming points from distance in response but helped by Hogan , Cooney and Des Dunne extending the advantage, it was Danesfort who led 0-12 to 0-10 at the half-time interval.

Another Hogan free pushed the lead out to three points at the beginning of the second half but they could never get Conahy off their tail with Phelan and Kieran Mooney keeping the Jenkinstown based outfit in touch.

Hogan was in majestic form over the course of the 60 minutes and when the Danesfort forward scored from play in the 44th minute, his side moved into a four point lead.

That soon became five but this is the point where Conahy rallied to hit the next five points and a grandstand finish looked likely.



Luckily for Danesfort they found a second wind when within seconds of his introduction, Jake Cullen found the net.

That punctured the brave Conahy effort and Danesfort fired over late points from Hogan, Cullen and Eoin Brennan as they put the seal on the victory.

Teams & Scorers

Danesfort - Richie Hogan (0-11, 0-5 frees, 0-2 65s); Jake Cullen (1-1); Philly Cooney (0-2); Eoin Brennan, Jack Bruton, Ben Whitty, Paddy Hickey, Colm Phelan, Cathal Kearney, Des Dunne, Daire O’Neill (0-1 each).

Conahy Shamrocks - Eddie Delaney (0-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); James Bergin (0-5, 0-3 frees); Tom Rice, Tom Phelan (0-2 each); Kieran Mooney, Donal Brennan (0-1 each).

Danesfort - Paddy Hogan; Darren Booth, Diarmuid Phelan, Daire O’Neill; Des Dunne, Paul Murphy, Cathal O’Neill; Philly Cooney, Cathal Kearney; Colm Phelan, Paddy Hickey, Ben Whitty; Richie Hogan, Robbie Walsh, Jack Bruton.

Subs: Eoin Brennan for Hickey 39 mins, James Mullally for Whitty 49 mins, Jake Cullen for Walsh 54 mins, Dylan Dunphy for C Phelan 66 mins.

Conahy Shamrocks - Karl Downey; Eoin Carroll, Philip Cass, Liam Cass; Donal Brennan, Brian Healy, Kieran Mooney; Tom Phelan, Darren Cuddihy; Eddie Delaney, John Mullan, Eoin Cahill; Tom Rice, James Bergin, Mark Gunner.

Sub: Darragh Dooley for Cahill 41 mins.

Referee - Gavin Quilty (Slieverue).