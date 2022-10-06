Dwyer hails Village spirit in getting over Dicksboro challenge

After a frustrating season to date, James Stephens have found form at the perfect time to seal their place in the St Canice’s Credit Union senior hurling championship final.

James Stephens manager Seamus Dwyer summed up his feelings after the final whistle.

“The game as we knew was going to be nip and tuck the whole way through,” he said. “We looked like we were in the ascendancy and in a good position to push on in the first half but then they took over for large periods. Thankfully, like the other games we played this year, we finished strongly and I’m absolutely delighted.”

The Kilkenny CBS teacher spoke about how their route to the semi-final in where they had numerous closely fought battles with the likes of the now relegated Lisdowney and Bennettsbridge helped the side in getting over the line.

“We believe that if we can get to 10 or 15 minutes to go and we are still there, we’ve a chance.

“We’ve had a good finishing kick in the last few games and obviously that won’t do the next day but we are delighted all the same,” Dwyer added.

The victorious manager also singled out Conor Browne for praise after the midfielder scored a crucial goal inside the final 10 minutes that gave them an edge in a game where very little separated the sides.

“There’s no better man to break onto a loose ball at pace and I’m just delighted for him as he’s had a rough year with a couple of different injuries,” the manager added.

“He’s a fantastic leader in our team and I’m delighted he put it away.”

Looking ahead to the final on Sunday week, Dwyer is happy that his team will now get a two week break ahead of meeting Tullaroan or Shamrocks.

“It’s a good position to be in and we are delighted to be in the final, obviously it’s going to be a massive challenge coming down the tracks when we meet Tullaroan or Shamrocks but if you’re not there you’ve no hope at all so we will just prepare as best we can over the next two weeks.”