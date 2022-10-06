Athletics- Cross-country crowns for Richardson and Forde

Warm autumn sunshine, a lovely course and beautiful scenery set the scene for the first day of the Kilkenny county cross-country championships.

This year, for the first time in many years, the county seniors were held alongside the juvenile events - a little bit earlier than normal, but that did not take from the numbers competing.

Ger Forde and Maebh Richardson made it a memorable day for Kilkenny City Harriers (KCH) as the pair powered to victory in the senior races. For Richardson, this was her first county title while it was Forde’s second. They both led their teams to victory.

In the juvenile races there was great depth of talent in many of the events with victories shared amongst several clubs.

First for Richardson

Coming into these championships St Senan’s had won the last five consecutive team titles. With their top two athletes sidelined, including the 2020 and 2021 champion Bronagh Kearns, KCH were installed as the pre-race favourites but the door was open for Lauren Dermody (Castlecomer) to reclaim the title she won in 2019.

Dermody went out hard and held a substantial lead for the first half of the race. To onlookers, it seemed she was stamping her superiority on the race, but a group of athletes behind her had settled into a steady pace, including Maebh Richardson.

After the 2km mark Richardson had pulled away from the chasing group, her eyes firmly fixed on reducing the early impact of Dermody’s lead. Happy to bide her time in the 5,000m event, Richardson reined in Dermody’s lead over the remaining half.

Going out into the second field on the final lap, under the auspices of the towering Sliabh Coillte, Richardson set about challenging Dermody’s lead. The Castlecomer athlete had paid the price for her early advance and used her experience to put in an unrelenting battle but, coming into the final 300m, it was Richardson who had taken control of the final stages.

Maebh Richardson came powering down the home straight to become the 2022 Kilkenny cross-country champion. In doing so she had eclipsed her famous sisters, becoming the first Richardson to claim a county senior title.

It was good to see Lauren Dermody back after what has been an uphill battle with injury over the past year. The secondary school teacher was gracious in defeat.

“I am looking forward to an injury-free cross-country season at last,” she said. “It was a great race out there today with Maebh getting the better of me over the last bit. She had a great race.”

Behind these two great athletes, the chasing group’s positions had changed. Hannah Kehoe (now racing in the KCH colours) had shaken off Ella Richardson and was a clear third. However, it was Aine Kinsella (St Senan’s) who proved strong over the final lap and overhauled Ella. This was a remarkable race for the St Senan’s woman, who had literally stepped off the hurling pitch only 20 minutes prior to the race, having played a midfield stormer for Mullinavat in a county camogie semi-final - there aren’t many athletes who can turn out such back-to-back performances!

KCH were clear winners of the team title with St Senan’s having to settle for second on this occasion, ending their five-year dominance of the crown.

Forde retains title

Things were a little different in the senior men’s race with no sign of an end to the KCH team dominance happening anytime soon.

The city-based club had already won 11 consecutive titles, with the individual titles going their way too. Shifting between the likes of Brian Maher and Eoin Everard, it was Ger Forde who clinched the title from the infamous Maher in 2021.

As reigning champion, it was Forde’s intention from the start to do the double. While Maher, now in his mid 40s and still very much a face on the Irish endurance running scene, was not competing this year, Eoin Everard was. The European Indoor masters 1500m champion is not someone you can outsprint easily. Brian Maher had seen that in previous years. The only way to race Everard is to set the fast pace early on.

At the outset, it was Forde who pushed the pace, with Everard happy to sit behind him. Two and a half laps changed nothing in tactics. Then mid-way into the third of the five laps, in full view of Sliabh Coillte where the sun had now dipped behind, Forde made his move.

Coasting further in front Forde began to move through the gears, dropping Everard and extending his advantage over the next few kilometres until the finish. He was over 150 metres clear of Everard and a further 100m clear of Jamie Gahan in third.

With four athletes in the top four, KCH were easy winners of the team event. Gahan, newly transferred to KCH, finished in third place having run much of the race isolated between the two front-runners and ahead of the duel that was going on between Cathal O’Reilly (KCH) and James Kelly (Castlecomer).

The experienced Kelly commanded the fourth spot for the first two laps when, after a fast initial kilometre, O’Reilly dropped back a little. However O’Reilly, who made the Irish team for the European Juniors last year, was not about to give up.

Fighting hard to make his way up to Kelly for the final two laps, these two athletes exchanged fourth and fifth places on multiple occasions before the pace of youth dominated experience. O’Reilly overtook Kelly in the final 600 metres, making it a one, two, three and four for Kilkenny City Harriers.

Juveniles

Before all the action enthralled the spectators with the senior races, the juveniles entertained with some exciting races of their own.

The girls and boys under-8 groups started the morning’s activities off, with the local club St Joseph’s producing a double. Lynn Doherty led from start to finish to take the girls’ race with the KCH duo of Evie Kemple and Lucy Maher in hot pursuit.

At this young age, with some many little people running hard with their light bodies navigating the tufts of grass, it is so easy to take a tumble and the race is anyone’s game. Young Evie started like a bullet and avoided any trouble from a gathering mass of young runners. She beamed with delight as she entered the tunnel.

Some 10 minutes later, Sonny Madigan, part of the young St Joseph’s training group, ran a similar race to Evie and entered the chute for the gold medal. In hot pursuit were Huw Morgan (St Senan’s) and Brian O’Callaghan (KCH), both of whom had excellent races.

Julia Daly (KCH) avenged her defeat to clubmate Katie Kelly at recent St Senan’s Open when she overtook Kelly in the final 100m to take the under-10 gold medal. Daly looked every bit as good as her older sister Molly as she threw her head back and strode into the chute in victory. These two girls led the Harriers to victory with back-up from Ellie O’Flaherty and Ella Ryan.

The boys’ under-10 race saw Tom Doherty (St Joseph’s) take yet another victory. This young Glenmore man looked just as impressive in the fields in Ballycurran as he did when he won in Kilmacow the week before. His win was good enough to ensure his club team a bronze medal.

Just as in Kilmacow, KCH athlete Eoin Hoyne had to settle for second place behind Doherty. There was consolation, however, when he led KCH to team victory with Gowran finishing second.

Superb wins

Things started to really get hot with the start of the under-12 competitions. Emily O’Keeffe (Gowran) left no stone unturned as she led for most of the race, with Amelia O’Brien (KCH) and Katie Byrne (Barrow Harriers) in hot pursuit.

Byrne has been an athletics prodigy from an early age, and has dominated many of the younger age races with her fierce determination. Now in championship age, she is all set to become another Barrow Harriers athlete to make a county team for the Leinster championships. These three girls broke away from the rest of the field early on and their podium positions were never threatened.

Aaron Carrigan (Gowran) looked very impressive as he took an early lead in the boys’ under-12 race. Carrigan won the Leinster under-11 cross-country championship in 2021, beating a fast-finishing Daire O’Flaherty (KCH) on that occasion.

On Sunday nobody threatened the young Gowran man’s lead as he ran an isolated race at the front. Behind him there was a battle for the remaining two podium places between Finn Kavanagh (St Senan’s), MJ Carroll (Gowran) and Darragh O’Callaghan (KCH). Moving into the final 50m it was Kavanagh who moved into second but Carroll nipped in just before the chute to take the silver. Kavanagh was third with O’Callaghan sprinting in for fourth place. This county team shows considerable promise for the forthcoming Leinsters in Louth.

Thomastown continued to show dominance with Katie and Amy O’Shea controlling the under-14 race. Katie O’Shea showed class as she fought off several challenges from Emer Cormack, striding home with composure for an easy victory. Cormack took the silver with O’Shea’s sister Amy in third.

Kate Hayden (Gowran) paid the price for early pace and finished in fourth but she did lead her Gowran team-mates to victory.

The boys’ under-14 race had an equally composed and impressive winner in Kyrell Mtinsi (KCH). This young athlete made running look so easy.

Not easy, however, was the battle behind him. Conor Carroll (Gowran) managed to outkick the chasing group to head for home in the final quarter of the race. In hot pursuit was local athlete Kyle Bolger (St Joseph’s) who had a great race. It was St Senan’s who took the team title.

The St Senan’s club were the pre-race favourites for the under-16 girls’ title having won it since they were under-11. They were in for a surprise though as KCH produced a new athlete who ended the dominance of Charlotte Carpendale and Eve Dunphy in the individual positions.

Cristina Capitian Martin, a student from Spain, is running with the city club for the duration of her Irish academic sojourn. She overtook the St Senan’s girls on the final lap to produce a victory.

This finish, along with the transfer of Hazel Coogan from Gowran to KCH - she ran a great race to finish fourth - ensured the Harriers captured the gold medal with St Senan’s taking silver. The county team looks strong for the up-and-coming Leinster Championships.

The boys’ under-16 event produced another surprise winner in Sean Kennedy of Castlecomer. Recording his first county victory, Kennedy produced a strong sprint over the final 400m to beat James Kelsey (Gowran). In third place Evan Walsh (St Joseph’s), a champion race walker at national level, swapped walking for running and did very well in doing so.

Alexia Albertin (KCH) had her first county victory in the girls’ under-18 race as she overtook Caoimhe Phelan (St Senan’s). However, there was consolation for Senan’s as they took the team title.

The boys’ under-18 was another race with considerable depth. Helped by the move of Billy Coogan from Gowran to KCH, the Harriers team proved too strong for St Senan’s. The first four athletes in this race are contenders at national level and again, this team looks very strong for the Leinsters.

Coogan went to the front from the outset, putting distance between himself and the chasing pack of David Williams (St Senan’s), Myles Hewlett (KCH) and Gearoid Long (St Senan’s). It was Williams who broke away in the final lap and chased Coogan, but his fast sprint finish was not enough to catch Coogan, who looked very impressive in a high calibre field.

In the race for the Juvenile Shield, KCH have taken the lead with 16 points, just one ahead of Gowran with St Senan’s a further two points behind. Next week’s even ages and novice will be held in Castlecomer with a start time of 11am.