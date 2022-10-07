Kilkenny IHC- Leahy leads Rower-Inistioge into semi-finals

League shield winners Rower-Inistioge sealed an intermediate championship semi-final meeting with Danesfort after having six points to spare over Mooncoin in Ballyhale on Saturday.

Mooncoin started the better with early points from Adam Croke and Ciaran Quilty but the advantage didn’t last long as Rower-Inistioge scored 1-3 without reply.

An Eoin O’Brien goal and points from Tom Doyle, Richie Leahy and Darragh Joyce helped the recently relegated side take control.

In a high class opening period Mooncoin weren’t down for long though after Paul Hennebery netted for the defeated side.

Pa Walsh and Killian Hogan added on further points but Rower-Inistioge were still in control at the break as they led 1-9 to 1-5.



Richie Leahy then scored four points on the spin at the start of the second half and although Mooncoin rallied briefly, Rower-Inistioge had enough in the tank to claim a big win.

For Inistioge, their victory started in defence.

Mooncoin just couldn’t seem to penetrate them and the ball was returned as quickly as it was sent down to the Mooncoin forwards.

The evergreen Kieran Joyce was great at centre back, his reading of the game was as good as ever.

He was ably assisted by the brilliant Joe and Pat Lyng who the Mooncoin attack good never seem to shake off.

Doyle and O’Brien at mid field covered a lot of ground and took their scores.

Up front, Darragh Joyce was just a colossus, his strength, conditioning and fitness meant he was involved in action all over the field, an immoveable object.



Richie Leahy was brilliant throughout from general play, even though, by his high standard, he would have been disappointed with a few of his placed balls sailing wide.

He was involved in all good things Inistioge had to offer.

For Mooncoin, Máirtín Gannon was immense at midfield.

He never gave up and tried everything to get Mooncoin back into the game.

Pa Walsh was, as always, the most dangerous up front when the limited opportunities came his way.

The Mooncoin defence, notably Aiden Doyle, Cormac Daly, Alan Walsh and Sean O Dwyer, weathered many an Inistioge storm, only for them, Inistioge could have had a bigger victory.

Teams & Scorers

Rower-Inistioge - Richie Leahy (0-11, 0-8 free), Eoin O’Brien (1-0), Tom Doyle (0-2), Jim Ryan, Darragh Joyce, George Murphy, Michael Galavan (0-1 each)



Mooncoin -Pa Walsh (0-5, 0-3 free), Paul Henebery (1-0), Adam Croke (0-2), Killian Hogan (0-2, 0-1 free), John Fitzgerald, Ciarán Quilty (0-1 each).

Rower-Inistioge - Paddy Lyng, Eoin Doyle, Shane Ryan, Jack Walsh, Joe Lyng, Kieran Joyce, Pat Lyng, Tom Doyle, Eoin O’Brien, Darragh Joyce, Richie Leahy, George Murphy, Michael Galavan, Tom Murphy, Jim Ryan.

Subs: Seán Lester, Kevin Murphy, David Kelly.

Mooncoin - Eoin Purcell, Aidan Doyle, Cormac Daly, Sean O’Dwyer, Jim Delahunty, Martin O’Neill, Alan Walsh, Máirtín Gannon, Seanie Gannon, Adam Croke, John Fitzgerald, Ciarán Quilty, Killian Hogan Pa Walsh, Paul Henebery.

Subs: Mark Kearns, Seán Walsh, Ryan Carroll, Lee Treacy.



Referee - Julian O’Dwyer (Windgap).