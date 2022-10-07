Search

07 Oct 2022

Kilkenny IHC- Leahy leads Rower-Inistioge into semi-finals

Rower-Inistioge 1-17 Mooncoin 1-11

Kilkenny IHC- Leahy leads Rower-Inistioge into semi-finals

Richie Leahy scored 11 points for Rower-Inistioge on Saturday

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

07 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

League shield winners Rower-Inistioge sealed an intermediate championship semi-final meeting with Danesfort after having six points to spare over Mooncoin in Ballyhale on Saturday.

Mooncoin started the better with early points from Adam Croke and Ciaran Quilty but the advantage didn’t last long as Rower-Inistioge scored 1-3 without reply.

An Eoin O’Brien goal and points from Tom Doyle, Richie Leahy and Darragh Joyce helped the recently relegated side take control.
In a high class opening period Mooncoin weren’t down for long though after Paul Hennebery netted for the defeated side.

Pa Walsh and Killian Hogan added on further points but Rower-Inistioge were still in control at the break as they led 1-9 to 1-5.

Richie Leahy then scored four points on the spin at the start of the second half and although Mooncoin rallied briefly, Rower-Inistioge had enough in the tank to claim a big win.

For Inistioge, their victory started in defence.

Mooncoin just couldn’t seem to penetrate them and the ball was returned as quickly as it was sent down to the Mooncoin forwards.

The evergreen Kieran Joyce was great at centre back, his reading of the game was as good as ever.

He was ably assisted by the brilliant Joe and Pat Lyng who the Mooncoin attack good never seem to shake off.

Doyle and O’Brien at mid field covered a lot of ground and took their scores.

Up front, Darragh Joyce was just a colossus, his strength, conditioning and fitness meant he was involved in action all over the field, an immoveable object.

Richie Leahy was brilliant throughout from general play, even though, by his high standard, he would have been disappointed with a few of his placed balls sailing wide.

He was involved in all good things Inistioge had to offer.

For Mooncoin, Máirtín Gannon was immense at midfield.

He never gave up and tried everything to get Mooncoin back into the game.

Pa Walsh was, as always, the most dangerous up front when the limited opportunities came his way.

The Mooncoin defence, notably Aiden Doyle, Cormac Daly, Alan Walsh and Sean O Dwyer, weathered many an Inistioge storm, only for them, Inistioge could have had a bigger victory.

Teams & Scorers

Rower-Inistioge - Richie Leahy (0-11, 0-8 free), Eoin O’Brien (1-0), Tom Doyle (0-2), Jim Ryan, Darragh Joyce, George Murphy, Michael Galavan (0-1 each)

Mooncoin -Pa Walsh (0-5, 0-3 free), Paul Henebery (1-0), Adam Croke (0-2), Killian Hogan (0-2, 0-1 free), John Fitzgerald, Ciarán Quilty (0-1 each).

Rower-Inistioge - Paddy Lyng, Eoin Doyle, Shane Ryan, Jack Walsh, Joe Lyng, Kieran Joyce, Pat Lyng, Tom Doyle, Eoin O’Brien, Darragh Joyce, Richie Leahy, George Murphy, Michael Galavan, Tom Murphy, Jim Ryan.

Subs: Seán Lester, Kevin Murphy, David Kelly.

Mooncoin - Eoin Purcell, Aidan Doyle, Cormac Daly, Sean O’Dwyer, Jim Delahunty, Martin O’Neill, Alan Walsh, Máirtín Gannon, Seanie Gannon, Adam Croke, John Fitzgerald, Ciarán Quilty, Killian Hogan Pa Walsh, Paul Henebery.

Subs: Mark Kearns, Seán Walsh, Ryan Carroll, Lee Treacy.

Referee - Julian O’Dwyer (Windgap).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media