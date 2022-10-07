Kilkenny IHC- Thomastown always in control with big win over St Martins

The Donnelly contingent contributed 0-17 of Thomastown’s total as they strolled to a 17 point victory having shot 1-13 in a dominant final 20 minutes.

The final margin was perhaps a little harsh on St Martin’s who were reasonably competitive for 40 minutes and trailing 0-17 to 0-10 in the 40th minute, they had a glorious chance to narrow the gap to four points.

However, Joe Maher’s shot was brilliantly saved by the excellent Diarmuid Galway and within seconds the ball was worked downfield and Jack Holden was on hand to find the on running Jonjo Farrell who finished expertly.

Suddenly, Thomastown were now 10 points ahead(1-17 to 0-10) and it was plain sailing to the finish.

There was never any doubting Thomastown’s superiority throughout and at half-time they led 0-12 to 0-7 having been 0-8 to 0-1 ahead just past the midway point of the first-half.

Robbie Donnelly pointed three times from frees, while John, Stephen and Eddie Donnelly along with Jack Holden and Dylan Waugh were also on target throughout that opening quarter.



St Martin’s though began to find their accuracy and between the 16th and 26th minutes, they outscored Thomastown 0-5 to 0-1 to narrow the gap to just three points approaching half-time (0-9 to 0-6) with Shane Kinsella (0-3 0-2 frees), John Mulhall and substitute David Walsh finding the range.

Thomastown responded with consecutive points from Robbie Donnelly, Stephen Donnelly and Robbie Donnelly from a free before Shane Kinsella concluded the first-half with a pointed free.



Thomastown stretched their lead further by the 40th minute(0-17 to 0-10) with the highlight a superb long range effort by Peter McDonald, while Stephen Donnelly, Dylan Waugh, Brian Staunton and Luke Connellan kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Donal Shore, Shane Kinsella (free) and Brian Coady added to St Martin’s account, but once Jonjo Farrell goaled seconds after Diarmuid Galway denied Joe Maher, it was game over.

It was shooting practice for Thomastown throughout that final 20 minutes as several players got in on the act.

Adrian Burke with two mighty long range efforts and his wing back compatriot Johnny Barron were on target, while Robbie and John Donnelly - with Three further points each - Luke Connellan, Dylan Waugh, Jack Holden and Jonjo Farrell added to their account.

Shane Kinsella (0-3 0-2 frees), Donal Shore(2) and Brian Coady kept the scoreboard ticking over, but it was damaged limitation as Thomastown ran out easy winners.

Thomastown had 12 different scorers overall, but they will surely expect a more severe test of their credentials in the semi-final.

St Martin’s will be happy to have at least consolidated their status at Intermediate for another season, after having defeated now relegated St Lachtain’s in the quarter-final following a disappointing league campaign where they lost all five matches and no one can fault the efforts of Shane Kinsella, John Mulhall, Donal Shore and Brian Coady.

Teams and Scorers

Thomastown - Robbie Donnelly 0-9 (six frees), John Donnelly 0-4, Jonjo Farrell 1-1, Stephen Donnelly and Dylan Waugh 0-3 each, Adrian Burke, Luke Connellan, and Jack Holden 0-2 each, Eddie Donnelly, Peter McDonald, Johnny Barron and Brian Staunton 0-1 each

St Martin’s - Shane Kinsella 0-8 (six frees), Donal Shore 0-3, Brian Coady 0-2, John Mulhall, Joe Maher and David Walsh 0-1 each

Thomastown - Diarmuid Galway, Peter Connellan, Richard O’Hara, Ned Kirwan, Johnny Barron, Peter McDonald, Adrian Burke, Robbie Donnelly, Brian Staunton, Luke Connellan, John Donnelly, Dylan Waugh, Stephen Donnelly, Jack Holden, Eddie Donnelly.

Subs: Jonjo Farrell, Jack Cullen, Gary Lehane.

St Martin’s - Colin McGrath, Ollie Walsh, Robert Reid, Ciaran Nolan, Tristan Roche, Paddy Nolan, Dan Comerford, Justin Manning, Cathal Keegan, Shane Kinsella, Brian Coady, Jason Shore, John Mulhall, Donal Shore, Joe Maher.

Subs: David Walsh, Jamie Morrissey.

Referee - Gay Rafter (Threecastles)