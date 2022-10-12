"Tullaroan game was a real test of our character"- Shamrocks manager Pat Hoban

Shamrocks are back into another county final and it’s only James Stephens that stand in the way of a five in a row.

Pat Hoban is in his first year as manager of the side and he was delighted to see the team get through.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and I'm delighted for the players as it was exactly how we thought it was going to be.

“We played Tullaroan earlier in the year and it was a very similar game while today they were with us all the way and we just got a few points near the end to go clear.

“We won the last two games easy and we looked good but today was a real test of character as much as our hurling so it was great to come through it.”



The Shamrocks boss earmarked Colin Fennelly’s goal as the turning point.

“The goal was a massive score for us as it helped us open the gap between the sides,” he said. “It probably just gave us the cushion we needed as they were chasing us from that point on and it put them under a bit of pressure.”

With the likes of Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody curtailed somewhat, a number of players stepped up to the mark.

Colin Fennelly finished with 1-3 while Evan Shefflin, Niall Shortall and Ronan Corcoran all had their moments as well as sub Joey Cuddihy.

Without wanting to single out anyone individually Hoban praised the team effort in the four point win.

“The likes of Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody have been exceptionally good this year and they weren’t quite at the same level today but that’s down to Tullaroan.

“It’s why we have a team though and other guys stood up and delivered.”

The Mullinavat native has managed Kilkenny at both minor and intermediate levels in the past and he’s not shying away from what is possibly at stake for his side in Sunday’s final with James Stephens.

“To do five in a row would be magnificent and there’s no point in saying it’s not.

“We have a few players new to the panel who would be delighted to get one medal and then there’s other guys with a lot of medals.

“It’s a special year for the club as it’s our 50th anniversary so there’s a lot of motivation for us but we still have to go out and hurl.

“James Stephens are one of the Shamrocks’ biggest rivals so they’ll be all guns blazing on Sunday. You don’t win a county final in Kilkenny easy but the boys will be bursting to have a go.”