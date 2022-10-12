Goals galore on busy weekend of league action in Kilkenny

There was a sea of goalmouth action on a hectic weekend of domestic league action.

There were three games in the St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division that provided 16 goals in total.

League champions Evergreen made the trip to Goresbridge to take on Bridge United and in a tightly-fought affair they claimed their third win of the season when emerging as 2-1 winners.

An early penalty gave Bridge United a 1-0 lead at the half-time interval but Evergreen bounced back with goals from Chris Whearty and David Grincell giving them the three points.

Evergreen have joined Freebooters as joint league leaders and the ’Booters were engaged in a seven-goal thriller at the Watershed as they overcame Clover United on a 4-3 scoreline.

Clover United will wonder how they didn’t take anything from the game though after they led 2-0 in the opening half.

The Rathdowney based Laois outfit were eventually overrun by ’Booters who were back level at two each by the half-time whistle.

The city side then kicked on in the second period to grab a crucial victory.

The goals for the winning outfit coming from Joe Banville, Andy Walsh, Henry O’Neill and Craig Hayes.

The final Premier Division game was also full of drama as Thomastown United and Fort Rangers played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Fort Rangers took an early lead before Thomastown got an equaliser from Nathan Sherry.

Thomastown then retook the lead on two separate occasions but Clover United proved to be stubborn opposition and came back with two equalisers as both sides had to settle for a point.

In the sole game in the Junior Intosport.ie Division 1 League Deen Celtic claimed a 1-0 victory over Lions in Durrow.

The narrow victory was the Kilkenny side’s first in the league this term while defeat in their first league game of the season sees Lions placed at the bottom of the division.

There was then a full programme of games in the Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2 League which saw Evergreen C maintain their 100% record with a commanding 6-1 success over Thomastown United B.

Joint league leaders Tullaroan and Castlewarren Celtic shared four goals in a high scoring 2-2 draw.

The other two games saw Freshford Town claim a 3-0 victory over the bottom placed Stoneyford United at Woodview while St Johns were too good for River Rangers at Garringreen when claiming a 5-3 victory.

There was also action in the LFA O’Neills Junior Cup and Shield, Kilkenny city side Ormonde Villa played host to Cavan outfit Virginia and it was all one way traffic as the Kilkenny team claimed a 4-0 win to book their place in the next round of the cup competition.

Paul Denieffe and James Lenihan scored opening half goals before Garry Gleeson sealed the result with a second half brace.

There was also Kilkenny interest in the shield competition as Wexford side Fastnet Rovers proved too good for Spa United in Jim Maher Park as they ran out 3-1 victors.

Next weekend will see almost exclusive focus on cup action with Evergreen, Fort Rangers, St Canice’s, Freebooters and Thomastown United all enjoying home comforts in the FAI Junior Cup.

Thomastown’s game will be of most interest as it is a Kilkenny derby against Bridge United with a 2.30pm start in United Park.