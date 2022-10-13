Search

13 Oct 2022

Hockey heartbreak as Kilkenny Firsts fall to late Glenanne goal

Kilkenny 1 Glenanne 2

Hockey heartbreak as Kilkenny Firsts fall to late Glenanne goal

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

13 Oct 2022 4:29 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

The Kilkenny Ladies first squad lined out for their fourth game of the season on Saturday in an away fixture against Dublin side Glenanne.

Coming off the back of an impressive win last weekend, the Cats were hopeful of making it two wins in a row.

However, it was the home side who got off to a better start and bagged themselves an early goal from a well worked penalty corner routine.

With the majority of the game still left to play, Kilkenny shrugged off the disappointment of conceding and began to find their feet. Hard work from Sinead Connery, Lily Grace and team captain Clair Phelan helped set up many threatening attacks on goal.

That determination paid off early on the second half, when the side got their well-deserved equalising goal through midfielder Anna May Whelan. A well-struck shot from Whelan in a penalty corner left the Glenanne defence with no chance of stopping it - the Cats were back in the game.

Egged on by their travelling supporters, Kilkenny continued to pile on the pressure as they went in search of a winning goal.

However, heartbreak struck late into the second half for the Cats as the home side poured forward on a counter attack and netted themselves the winning goal.

Next weekend sees Kilkenny play host to Northern side Coleraine in an Irish Hockey Trophy game.

Kilkenny Firsts - Kate Freeman, Niamh Spratt O’Shea, Ciara Clarke, Clair Phelan (captain), Emma Simmons, Anna May Whelan, Sinead Connery, Laura Walshe, Megan Sherwood, Paula Farrell, Gemma O’Dwyer, Lily Grace, Sass Thompson, Sara Browne, Sue Shirley, Aisling Morrissey.

Coach - Gavin Bourke.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media