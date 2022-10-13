Hockey heartbreak as Kilkenny Firsts fall to late Glenanne goal

The Kilkenny Ladies first squad lined out for their fourth game of the season on Saturday in an away fixture against Dublin side Glenanne.

Coming off the back of an impressive win last weekend, the Cats were hopeful of making it two wins in a row.

However, it was the home side who got off to a better start and bagged themselves an early goal from a well worked penalty corner routine.

With the majority of the game still left to play, Kilkenny shrugged off the disappointment of conceding and began to find their feet. Hard work from Sinead Connery, Lily Grace and team captain Clair Phelan helped set up many threatening attacks on goal.

That determination paid off early on the second half, when the side got their well-deserved equalising goal through midfielder Anna May Whelan. A well-struck shot from Whelan in a penalty corner left the Glenanne defence with no chance of stopping it - the Cats were back in the game.



Egged on by their travelling supporters, Kilkenny continued to pile on the pressure as they went in search of a winning goal.

However, heartbreak struck late into the second half for the Cats as the home side poured forward on a counter attack and netted themselves the winning goal.

Next weekend sees Kilkenny play host to Northern side Coleraine in an Irish Hockey Trophy game.

Kilkenny Firsts - Kate Freeman, Niamh Spratt O’Shea, Ciara Clarke, Clair Phelan (captain), Emma Simmons, Anna May Whelan, Sinead Connery, Laura Walshe, Megan Sherwood, Paula Farrell, Gemma O’Dwyer, Lily Grace, Sass Thompson, Sara Browne, Sue Shirley, Aisling Morrissey.

Coach - Gavin Bourke.