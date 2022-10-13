Kilkenny JHC- Late goal blitz sees Blacks & Whites stun Piltown

Like the first junior hurling championship semi-final between Windgap and Dicksboro, the meeting of Piltown and Blacks & Whites was something of a story of penalties.

Two missed attempts in the first half from Kevin Walsh and Ronan Ryan ultimately proved critical as the Skeough men claimed a comeback victory.

Despite the penalty misses, Piltown still led for the majority of the contest. Helped by a second half goal from Billy O’Callaghan they looked primed for victory, but the Blacks & Whites had other ideas.

Trailing by six points with only five minutes remaining, Blacks & Whites rallied brilliantly and scored two late goals.

Jamie Byrne struck first in the 58th minute before Aaron Foley equalised and the game looked set for extra-time.

A resurgent Blacks & Whites outfit had other ideas though and Byrne crowned a fine individual display when knocking over the winning point in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Piltown started the game the better and, within five minutes of action, they were three points clear on the scoreboard.

Cian Kinsella and Martin Power notched scores from play before Ronan Ryan got his first free of the afternoon.

Blacks & Whites then found their groove to reduce the gap to the minimum by the eighth minute after both Ryan Murphy and Jamie Byrne found their range.

Ronan Ryan then pushed the Piltown advantage back out to four points before they were awarded a penalty in the 10th minute after Martin Power was fouled in the square.

Piltown full-back Kevin Walsh came up from defence to take the shot, but he could only blaze the sliotar past the post.

The Blacks & Whites full-back Michael Maloney had better luck on the scoring front and he pointed two brilliant efforts from distance either side of a Ronan Ryan score as Piltown led 0-5 to 0-4.

Ryan added to his tally to make it a two point Piltown lead and they would have felt their luck was definitely in when they won a second penalty in the 16th minute.

It was Ronan Ryan who took this attempt but like Kevin Walsh earlier in the half, the result was the same as Keelan O’Grady produced a great save in the Blacks & Whites goal.



Despite that setback Piltown got the next two points to go four clear when Ryan and Aaron Kinsella split the posts.

Blacks & Whites needed a scorer to settle them and they got it in the 21st minute when Senan Doyle found the net after skipping by a couple of Piltown defenders.

A minute later and the winners had another chance for goal when Sam Byrne got free on the endline but he was denied by Piltown stopper James Norris.

Ronan Ryan then knocked over a brace of efforts for Piltown and even though Breadon Wheeler also registered his name on the scorers, there was still no separating the sides at the half-time interval after Blacks & Whites points from Sam Byrne, Martin Kelly and Ryan Murphy.

Deadlocked at 0-11 to 1-8 halfway through, it proved to be nip and tuck in the early stages of the second period until Piltown scored their only goal of the game via Billy O’Callaghan

While Sam and Jamie Byrne replied quickly for Blacks & Whites, it was Piltown who really took command with six of the next seven points.

Two quickfire efforts from Ian Long and Robbie Culleton were cancelled out by a Blacks & Whites point from Jamie Byrne that levelled up matters at 1-13 apiece.

But back came Piltown and after three Ronan Ryan frees and a point from play by Aaron Kinsella, they appeared to be in the driving seat entering the final 10 minutes.



Ryan Murphy kept Blacks & Whites ticking over with a pair of frees but by the 54th minute Piltown held a six point initiative when O’Callaghan, Kinsella and Ryan all scored and the South Kilkenny side appeared to be on their way to the county final.

Not if Blacks & Whites had anything to do with it though and when a Ryan Murphy free was blocked on the line and subsequently finished to the net by Jamie Byrne, there was only a puck of the ball between the teams.

Blacks & Whites sensed an opportunity and sub Aaron Foley levelled up matters when crashing a shot to the net after latching onto a crossfield pass.

Extra-time beckoned but Blacks & Whites had other ideas as Jamie Byrne knocked over the winner.

Piltown had a late chance to equalise but Kevin Walsh could only direct his shot wide of the goal as Blacks & Whites held on to secure a huge win.

Teams & Scorers

Blacks & Whites - Ryan Murphy (0-6, all frees); Jamie Byrne (1-3); Senan Doyle, Aaron Foley (1-0 each); Sam Byrne (0-3); Michael Maloney (0-2); Martin Kelly, Paul Murphy (0-1 each).

Piltown - Ronan Ryan (0-11, 0-7 frees); Billy O’Callaghan (1-1); Aaron Kinsella (0-4); Martin Power, Cian Kinsella, Ian Long, Breadon Wheeler, Robbie Culleton (0-1 each).

Blacks & Whites - Keelan O’Grady; Joe Kelly, Michael Maloney, Tommy Joyce; Ian Foley, Aidan O’Dowd, Niall Kennedy; Ryan Murphy, John Lennon; Emmet Foley, Jamie Byrne, Paul Murphy; Sam Byrne, Martin Kelly, Senan Doyle.

Subs: Daire Murphy for E Foley 50 mins, Michael Maloney for Lennon 54 mins, Aaron Foley for I Foley 57 mins.

Piltown - James Norris; Oran Brophy, Kevin Walsh, Michael O’Dwyer; Niall Kinsella, Darragh Walsh, Breadon Wheeler; Robbie Tobin, Ian Long; Billy O’Callaghan, Declan Duggan, Aaron Kinsella; Ronan Ryan, Cian Kinsella, Martin Power.

Subs: Robbie Culleton for Duggan h-t.

Referee - Stephen Delaney (Graigue-Ballycallan)